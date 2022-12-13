Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's most illustrious author, Kartikeya Ladha, introduces yet another book, UNHERD - A Tale of Love, Wisdom, and Strength. The book reflects the different changes the world has undergone over the last few decades, necessitating a break from consumerism and groupthink. The author first gained international recognition after the launch of his first book, Dream Beyond Shadows, in late 2018. Dream Beyond Shadows became an Amazon Bestseller in India after capturing people's imagination with countless insightful stories based on Kartikeya's experiences during a life-changing expedition to Peru, South America. This purpose-driven book will be Ladha's third after his two best sellers LIFE UNKNOWN and Dream Beyond Shadows.

UNHERD is a tale of loving and losing, of understanding the darkness and light within oneself, of travel and adventure, and of how life can surprise, inspire and encourage if one allows themselves to dance to the tunes of life. This book is not only meant to inspire but also to bring light to the many questions in the minds of countless people - 'What is one's purpose in the world? What is the true meaning of being alive? What truly matters in life? How does one live a happy and fulfilled life? How does one overcome their darkness? How does one bring light to their life, to this world?'

A successful author of two books, Dream Beyond Shadows and LIFE UNKNOWN- A passage through India. Dream Beyond Shadows created a path for Kartikeya to encourage thousands to embrace creativity and courage in their lives, and to pursue self-discovery. Kartikeya's travels within India inspired his second book, LIFE UNKNOWN - A passage through India, which takes the readers even further into the deep unknown to face the darkness in life; to be able to recognize the ever-blazing light that shines within them.

Commenting on the launch, Kartikeya Ladha, the author of UNHERD says, "This book is nearly a divine calling. Through all of these experiences, this story is not just about hope, but transcendence. It takes the readers through a revision of their own lives while making them realize that they can overcome their suffering and pain. Even though the human condition has us operating through the mediums of pain and suffering, we need not become a victim of the pain. Suffering can be put to an end. We have the option to live in love rather than fear. The story UNHERD is about that choice."

UNHERD is a coming-of-age story, created keeping in mind the exponential changes our world has gone through in the last few decades, where breaking out of consumerism and herd mindset have become the needs of the hour. UNHERD is not only meant to inspire but also to bring light to the many questions in the minds of countless people - What is our purpose in the world? What is the true meaning of being alive? What truly matters in life? How do I live a happy and fulfilled life? How do I overcome my darkness? How do I bring light to my life, to this world?

This book aims to answer these questions in the form of a story that encapsulates romance, philosophy, mystery, adventure, and travel, carrying the readers through the alternating realities of New York's streets and many parts of India.

The book is published by Anecdote Publishing House and is now available on Amazon. Click on the link to get a copy now!

An accidental writer with an online community of thousands across the globe, Kartikeya Ladha first gained international recognition after the launch of his book, Dream Beyond Shadows. He is also the author of Life Unknown, which is about his travels in India, another bestseller on Amazon.

Kartikeya used to live in the U.S. before quitting his job and letting go of his plans to build a life in America. Since then, he has been on a quest to discover our existence's absolute truth, which has inspired travels to distant lands. His artistic imagination springs from his desire to create works that exemplify the rawness of 'what it means to be a human being'.

His latest creative endeavour, UNHERD is a fictional tale of love, wisdom, and strength. Whilst Kartikeya is no longer in the digital world, he continues to keep writing books and deepening his craft to share his creations with the world.

