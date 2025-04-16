VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: KB Studio Productions, a leading luxury wedding photography and filmmaking company, has announced the successful completion of over 1500+ projects globally. Founded in 2010 by visionary photographer and filmmaker Keshav Bhardwaj, the studio has established itself as a trusted name in high-end wedding documentation and cinematic storytelling.

With a strong presence in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Indore, and Faridabad, KB Studio Productions has catered to elite clientele, including luxury hotel chains like Hyatt, Taj Group, and ITC Hotels, as well as prominent industrialists and wedding planners. The company is now expanding its footprint to Udaipur, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and international destinations like Dubai, capitalizing on the growing demand for luxury destination weddings.

Keshav Bhardwaj, Founder & Creative Director of KB Studio Productions, shared his thoughts on this achievement:

''Reaching 1500+ projects is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, creativity, and client satisfaction. Every wedding we capture is a unique story, and our team is committed to delivering cinematic experiences that transcend time. As we expand into new markets, our vision remains unchanged--to blend artistry with cutting-edge technology and redefine luxury wedding storytelling."

Key Highlights of KB Studio Productions:

- 14+ Years of industry expertise in premium wedding photography & filmmaking.

- 40+ Professional Team ensuring seamless execution and post-production.

- 25-30% Annual Growth, with a target of 40% growth in the next fiscal year.

- Recognized among North India's Top Wedding Filmmakers by leading wedding portals.

KB Studio Productions continues to innovate with services like cinematic wedding films, pre-wedding shoots, destination wedding coverage, and brand films, maintaining its reputation for timely delivery and unmatched quality.

About KB Studio Productions:

Founded in 2010, KB Studio Productions is a premier wedding photography and filmmaking company specializing in luxury weddings and events. With a clientele spanning India and overseas, the studio is known for its emotion-driven storytelling, cinematic visuals, and flawless execution.

website: https://www.kbstudio.in/

