Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Assam government on Tuesday constituted the 8th Assam Pay Commission, 2026 under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Das.

According to the order issued by the Finance (Pay Research Unit) Department, the Secretary, Finance (PRU) Department will serve as the Member Secretary of the Commission. Other members include the Senior Most Secretary, Personnel Department; Senior Most Secretary, ARTPPG Department; Senior Most Secretary, Finance Department; LR-cum- Commissioner & Special Secretary, Judicial Department; Special Director, Finance (Budget) Department or nominee of Senior Most Secretary, Finance Department; and Prof. Ratul Mahanta, Gauhati University.

The Government order stated, "The Commission will examine the principles governing the structure of emoluments and conditions of service of State Government employees, excluding - Officers of All India Services; Posts drawing UGC/AICTE/Technical pay scales in Degree Colleges, Engineering Colleges, Medical Colleges, Nursing Colleges, Ayurvedic Colleges, Pharmacy Institutes, Polytechnics and other notified institutions; Judicial Service Officers drawing pay as per the recommendations of the Shetty Commission/SNJPC."

It added, "The Commission will examine and recommend revisions in pay, allowances and service conditions in a manner that is equitable, performance oriented and fiscally sustainable, taking into account - Historical evolution of pay structures in Assam; Prevailing macro-economic conditions at National and State levels; Implications of development planning and employment expansion; Revenue resources and medium-term fiscal framework of the State; Recommendations of the 8th Central Pay Commission, when available; Provisions of the Assam Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005; Year-wise fiscal impact projections under alternative implementation scenarios; Cash-flow management requirements and debt sustainability parameters. The Commission shall provide detailed fiscal impact modeling and recommend phased or staggered implementation options, where necessary."

The order further noted, "The Government of Assam has been considering for some time a comprehensive review of the structure of emoluments of Government employees, which has been in force since the last revision made with effect from 1st April, 2016 on the recommendation of the 7th Assam Pay & Productivity Pay Commission. The Government is committed to strengthening fiscal sustainability, improving service delivery outcomes and enhancing administrative efficiency. It is of the considered view that revision of pay structure must be accompanied by structural reforms in human resource management, technology adoption, outcome-based governance and rationalisation of manpower. The Government further considers that productivity per employee can be enhanced through systematic application of digital technologies in public service delivery, integration of Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) with financial management systems, measurable performance metrics and targeted skill development through structured training and capacity building. Incentive frameworks, where introduced, shall be linked to clearly defined, objectively measurable benchmarks and shall remain consistent with the fiscal capacity of the State and the provisions of the Assam Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005. Accordingly, the Governor of Assam is pleased to constitute the 8th Assam Pay Commission, 2026."

The Commission will have its headquarters in Guwahati and is expected to submit its report preferably within 18 months from the date of its constitution, unless extended by the government. (ANI)

