HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 21: Kenstar, the pioneering brand in branded air coolers in India, has announced renowned actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa for its latest summer campaign. Rajkummar Rao's immense talent, versatile performances and Patralekhaa's relatable and down to earth persona made them an ideal choice for Kenstar.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Sweden International Friendly? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

The pioneer of branded air coolers in India, Kenstar is a leader in the industry and is rapidly advancing into other durables as well. This power packed collaboration has also produced a blockbuster summer campaign AC wali thandak, ab Kenstar coolers mein-featuring star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

The TVC, an endearing film that uses the chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to showcase the superior style and exceptional capabilities of Kenstar coolers. In an interesting twist, the cooler's outstanding performance makes Rajkummar exclaim that it truly deserves the award for best actor - because it does such a terrific job of acting like an AC! Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's realistic and charming performances, coupled with their on-screen

Also Read | Giorgia Meloni Deepfake Porn Videos Uploaded on Internet, Italy PM Seeks Over USD 100,000 From Accused Father-Son Duo in Damages.

Watch the film here (Hindi): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXBOWuqoZ8c

Sunil Jain, CEO - Kenstar, said on the announcement, "We are thrilled to welcome Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as the face of Kenstar Coolers. Kenstar has always prided itself in being the leader in innovation in the coolers category, a value we share with Rajkummar in his ability to continually portray path breaking roles. With Technology, Performance and Style at its core, Kenstar is ready to beat summers with a magnificent lineup of coolers which is simply unmatched: A choice of 50+ coolers, ranging from 12L to 150L."

Neha Khullar, Head Of Marketing - Kenstar, added, "Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are just the perfect choice of brand ambassadors for us for our coolers. Rajkummar's ability to deliver flawless performances, reinvent himself role after role, deliver at the box office consistently, and establish trust and honesty with his fans, aligns perfectly with our values of quality, style and durability. Having the star couple on board for our coolers is sure to prove a shot-in-the-arm for the brand, enabling Kenstar to build a stronger bond with our customers."

Speaking about the collaboration, actor Rajkummar Rao said, "I am thrilled to join the Kenstar family. Kenstar is a leader in the Coolers category and has constantly innovated to provide industry best cooling solutions to its customers. Coolers are the go to product for a vast majority of our country as the summer temperatures rise. I am excited to bring Kenstar's message of effective cooling, and helping the brand connect with the real India."

Sharing the screen was seen with Patralekhaa, who added, "It was truly exciting to work along side Raj to bring alive Kenstar Cooler's message for the upcoming summer season. Kenstar's coolers truly offer superior cooling, and unmatched styling that suits modern lifestyle of the new India."

For over 27 years, Kenstar has been a pioneer in delighting customers with best in class appliances that bring joy and comfort to everyday living. Kenstar today offers appliances across a wide variety of categories including coolers, small home appliances, heating appliances, and washing machines. Kenstar prides itself in continually innovating to bring the latest products to its customers, earning a loyal and happy customer base.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.

Media

Neha Khullar

Email: neha.khullar@kenstar.in

Website: www.kenstar.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)