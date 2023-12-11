PNN

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], December 11: Nergy India, India's first Simulated Learning Technology (SL Tech) & Interactive Learning Technology (IL Tech) innovator in commerce learning, to collaborate with one of the prestigious universities in the state, Kerala University, to offer three statutory e-filing skilling courses for commerce students. These short term courses are developed by Nergy India and endorsed by Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. These certified courses were announced at the 45th All India Accounting Conference & International Seminar on Accounting Education & Research hosted at the University of Kerala, Kariavattom campus. Commerce aspirants who are pursuing their undergraduate or postgraduate courses are eligible to apply for these courses simultaneously.

"We have taken an oath and promise to come up with innovative solutions in the commerce education domain. We are sure that we can make this happen, it's not just us that is working for the cause, we have a global community with us, a community of educators, students and commerce professionals." - Sharif Aerkulangara, CEO, Nergy

"Kerala university has always been in the forefront to equip with up to date education methodologies. Considering to include innovative SL and IL tech backed courses in our curriculum, because it's interactive and futuristic." Said Prof. Gabriel Simon Thattil, Commerce HOD & IQAC Head of Kerala University.

The short term courses on offer include a GST Executive , Statutory Executive, and Finance Executive programs. Enrolled students can get access to Nergy Vidya, the official student portal, providing access to course materials and additional resources. The courses are designed comprehensively in parallel with the demand for professional knowledge vital for a successful career in the commerce industry. The courses cover topics such as GST registration, ITR filing, E-PAN generation, TDS & TCS and preparation of financial statements to mention a few.

All the courses are backed by Nergy India's revolutionary SL & IL tech, where practical simulations of real work scenarios are used for learning purposes in SL method and interactive, feedback driven method is implemented in IL Tech.

