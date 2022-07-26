Kollam (Kerala) [India], July 26 (ANI/PNN): A young entrepreneur from Kerala, Akhil J Madhu, has been awarded Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC).

Akhil J Madhu, the founder of Comet Web Solutions LLP, a renowned design agency in Kerala, is the brainchild behind delivering modern technology to its clients. His products are one of a kind in the industry due to their uniqueness and reliability.

The WHRPC recognised the talent of Akhil J Madhu and awarded him with the Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration on June 17, 2022.

Born and brought up in the small town of Punalur in Kerala's Kollam district, Akhil established Comet Web Solutions LLP in 2018. Before establishing his firm, he used to work as a freelance developer, which helped him to gain a lot of knowledge on trends and technologies set in the field.

Akhil has many awards and recognition to his credit, including the 'Young Entrepreneur of 2022' Award by MTTV. Akhil's firm Comet Web Solutions also won the 'Top Placer Award in Information and Technology' at Go Global Awards 2021 organised by the International Trade Council (ITC) and the 'Emerging Startup of 2022' title at the Icons of Asia Awards 2022 organised by Global Empire Events.

Comet Web Solutions is a premium design agency focusing on quality, innovation, and speed. A team of in-house developers is well equipped with state-of-the-art tools and methodologies to transform customers' business by providing the right solutions to their business challenges and competitive advantage.

"I am overwhelmed to receive the Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the WHRPC. Comet Web Solutions is headquartered in India, and soon we are planning to expand our network to the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and North America," said Akhil J Madhu.

Connect on Website: https://cometwebsolutions.com/

