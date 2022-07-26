Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is a major Hindu religious festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, mainly worshipping his Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna avatar. This year Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18, Thursday. Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Gokulashtami and Krishna Jayanti in many parts of the country and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated with different traditions in different parts of the country. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated by organising competitions of breaking earthen pots filled with curd or buttermilk whereas in many other states it is celebrated with dance and drama events depicting Lord Krishna’s life. As you celebrate Janmashtami 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated beautiful ideas for you to dress Laddu Gopal in bright colourful outfits as well as decorate Laddu Gopal jhula at your home. 5 Quick Ideas For Jhula and Puja Room Decoration to Celebrate Janmashtami This Year.

Laddu Gopal Bed Using Sweets Box

This is one of the very creative ways of using the sweet box at your home. Using the given tutorial, you can make a beautiful colourful bed for your Laddu Gopal this Janmashtami.

Laddu Gopal Jhula Decoration Using Colourful Papers

Swinging the Laddu Gopal on Janmashtami is an ancient tradition. This tutorial will help you design a beautiful swing for Laddu Gopal at your home using paper. Follow the tutorial step by step and in no time, you will be able to make a lovely swing for the Laddu Gopal.

Kanhaji Pagdi

All you need are three things to make a beautiful pagdi for your Kanhaji this Janmashtami. Grab a tissue ribbon, glue gun and mirror lace and follow the tutorial step by step to make a beautiful pagdi sitting at the comfort of your home.

Peacock Laddu Gopal Jhula

Decorating Laddu Gopal and his accessories are must as you celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth on Janmashtami. Here you can make a beautiful peacock jhula for Laddu Gopal very easily following the given tutorial.

Krishna Janmashtami is all about celebrating the birth and life of Lord Krishna. Various events are organised all around the country to depict the life of Krishna. People decorate the idols of Lord Krishna in their homes in the best possible way as they celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Wishing everyone Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!

