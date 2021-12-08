Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ketto.org, Southeast Asia's most trusted and visited crowdfunding platform has announced a partnership with Practo, India's leading integrated healthcare company for its Social Impact Plan reward program.

The partnership will enable Ketto's social impact plan's premium donors to avail unlimited free online consultations from verified doctors across 23+ specialities on Practo.

Also Read | Google Year In Search 2021: Euro Cup Third-Most Searched Sports Event in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Varun Sheth Co-founder & CEO Ketto.org, said, "Inspired with the idea of 'giving that gives back' the social impact plan is focused on creating a community that believes in building a healthy India. It is our paramount responsibility to look after our donors whose relentless efforts are saving so many lives. We are very delighted to partner with Practo which echoes the same emotion, compassion, and passion towards building a healthy India."

Shikha Saxena, President, Practo, said, "Practo's vision is to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for a billion Indians, and this partnership with Ketto is another step in that direction. We are happy to have partnered with Ketto as it is an opportunity for us to give the gift of health to those who help others in these difficult times. Through this partnership, we will provide Ketto with a platform to offer online doctor consultation service to patients. We commit ourselves to continue doing all we can, and deliver uninterrupted access to quality care to all, 24*7."

Also Read | Google Year In Search 2021: ICC T20 World Cup Second-Most Searched Sports Event in India.

In addition to free teleconsultation, Ketto offers multiple reward options to the impact plan donors. These include a medical protection reward, medical reimbursement, and matching donation benefit. The medical protection reward serves as a safety net, wherein a donor can reclaim their donations during any medical emergencies. Additionally, the impact plan donors also get a medical bill reimbursement benefit, which is up to 50 percent of their donation. Cementing the idea of 'giving that gives back' Ketto also offers the option to match up the donation to double the impact.

Ketto's Social Impact Plan initiative aims to bridge the healthcare affordability gap. The Social Impact Plan provides medical finance aid to children who urgently need advanced surgery or treatment for critical ailments. The program is focused on building a community that pledges to help others by providing monthly donations. The monthly donations are making a significant impact on people's lives, so far Ketto has managed to save over 670 children by raising over Rs. 25 million for their medical treatment.

Ketto.org is Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country.

The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various causes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)