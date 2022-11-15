New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI/PNN): KIAASA, the leading women's ethnic wear brand is leaping to expand its boundary with the vision of 500 + stores by March 2025 to trigger promote the beauty of Indian culture and invite investors to invest and grow together with a bright future of KIAASA.

KIAASA was acquired by Om Prakash and Amit Chauhan in March 2021 and since then the growth is phenomenal. Now the vision of the company is to maximize the growth by doubling the number of stores to grow PAN India and have the Investors and franchises come and invest in KIAASA for more rapid growth together.

As per the perspective idea behind the vision of 500+stores, the director Om Prakash excitedly shared," The journey of 20 months has turned out to be very phenomenal and given us extra ordinary hands-on experience whereby we grew from 28 store to 107 chain stores in such a short duration. To grow further, we are inviting investors to invest in Kiaasa, believe in our vision and grow with KIAASA. The model as of now was COCO while now we are open to go with FICO or FOCO."

"At one point of time, we need public support to turn around and grow at the same pace. Our preferable model will be FICO (Franchise Invested, Company Operated)" adds Amit Chauhan, Director of Kiaasa. "KIAASA today is the most vibrant and young brand in the industry and we believe if we don't act with the right approach at right time, we will lose the oppurtunity to fill the gap as a discount brand. The market is responding very positively with positive EBIDTA at store level, we can't afford to just relax. We have to keep the momentum of growth on and we must inculcate confidence amongst the investor to invest and grow with Kiaasa. India is a huge country and we have ample space to expand. We now have our eyes on bigger cities like Mumbai, Banglore, Chennai, Kolkata where Kiaasa has very less presence." said the duo promoters Om Prakash and Amit Chauhan.

Kiaasa is very active on social media platform with stars like Ishita Sharma & Big Boss 16 contestant Archna Gautam can be seen putting on the ethnic wear dress and flaunting for Kiaasa openly among their viewers. There has been huge surge in Kiaasa demand thereafter. The brand caters to all segment where Kurti as low as Rs.399/ and as high as 6999/ can be seen displayed on the store. In the word of Ishita Sharma "when you visit kiaasa, you will love kiaasa"

