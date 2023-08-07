GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 7: Kiaasa, the premium ethnic wear brand renowned for its exquisite designs and timeless elegance, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kanika Maan, the beloved actress famously known for her iconic role as 'Guddan,' as their new brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Kiaasa and Kanika Maan, promising an exciting chapter in the world of ethnic fashion.

Kanika Maan's extraordinary talent, charming personality, and immense popularity among audiences of all ages align perfectly with Kiaasa's core values of celebrating cultural diversity, embracing tradition, and empowering women to express their individuality through fashion. As an accomplished actress and style icon, Kanika Maan embodies the essence of modern Indian femininity, making her the ideal choice to represent the brand's vision.

Expressing her excitement about the association, Kanika Maan said, "I am truly honored and thrilled to be the brand ambassador for Kiaasa, a label that resonates deeply with my personal style and values. Kiaasa's exquisite collection of ethnic wear reflects the rich heritage of India, and I am looking forward to collaborating with them to promote the art of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary designs."

Kiaasa's two pillars Om Prakash and Amit Chauhan expressed their delight on welcoming Kanika Maan to the Kiaasa family, stating, "We believe that Kanika Maan is the epitome of grace, elegance, and charisma, making her an ideal fit to represent our brand. With her unparalleled talent and immense popularity, she will undoubtedly amplify Kiaasa's presence in the fashion industry and help us connect with a wider audience."

Through this partnership, Kiaasa aims to reinforce its position as the go-to destination for discerning women seeking authentic and chic ethnic wear for every occasion. Kiaasa has over 100+ stores over 20+ Indian states spreading it’s authenticity all over. The brand's commitment to using high-quality fabrics, impeccable craftsmanship, and unique designs that blend tradition with contemporary flair has earned them a dedicated clientele globally.

Stay tuned for upcoming campaigns and collaborations featuring Kanika Maan and Kiaasa, as they embark on a journey to celebrate the beauty of ethnic fashion, empower women, and inspire everyone to embrace their cultural heritage with pride.

For more information about Kiaasa and its exclusive collection, please visit: https://www.kiaasa.com/

