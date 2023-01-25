Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kicky & Perky, a leading provider of handcrafted silver jewelry, is excited to announce the launch of their new international design collaboration for the holiday collection, featuring the work of Anton B. from Barcelona, Spain, Tery S. from Huntington Beach, United States, and Charlotte C. from Hong Kong, Hong Kong. This collection at kickyandperky.com brings together a diverse group of designers from around the globe, targeting pure Haute jewels made of pure silver and eye-catching stones. In the upcoming years, the brand aims to expand its collection with offline outlets in the most upscale areas of India and abroad.

Kicky & Perky Holiday Silver Jewellery Collection kickyandperky.com/collections/holiday-collection.

Kicky & Perky, co-founded by Aditi, Preeti, and Shalini Khandelwal, is a brand from a business family with 40 years of experience in various industries such as fashion, lifestyle, and fitness. The company values diversity and saw a need for a brand that offers a mix of classic and modern designs. This led to the creation of Kicky & Perky, which aims to provide jewelry designs made of pure silver and high-quality gems and stones.

Kicky & Perky Silver Jewellery Store kickyandperky.com/collections/silver-store

Kicky & Perky Silver Kundan Jewellery Store kickyandperky.com/collections/kundan-store

"We believe in creating international experiences within India using the modern design of Pure Silver Jewellery. This is why we collaborated with some fine Designers," Kicky & Perky Co-founders stated. "Our premium collection of pure silver and intricate Kundan pieces offers the perfect blend of fashion and international style. Whether you're looking for a statement piece or a timeless classic, our holiday collection has something for everyone."

Regarding the Anton B X Kicky & Perky collaboration, Designer Anton B. from Barcelona, Spain, said, "In this collection, I wanted to convey those childhood emotions and images that arise in any person when remembering these holidays."

Talking about the Charlotte C X Kicky & Perky collaboration, Jewellery Designer Charlotte C, Hong Kong, said, "Joy to the World Charm Bracelet, a statement-making bracelet crafted in 14k gold-plated silver featuring continuous horseshoe links, complete with a link-clasp closure and dark green enamel central piece with 'Joy to the world' embossed. A complete heart-warming jewelry addition to your hand stack."

Tery S, a Jewellery Designer from Huntington Beach, United States, on the Tery S X Kicky & Perky collaboration, said, "The limited-edition holiday collection silver jewelry serves as a foundation for spreading joy, warmth, and love! Jewelry has the power to transform an outfit, ignite your imagination, and lift your mood. Adding the hues of elegance to holiday colors of blue and green is sure to leave a lasting impression."

The international Jewellery design collaboration has been launched and is available for purchase on Kicky & Perky's website, kickyandperky.com. Kicky & Perky is based in Jaipur, with offices in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon. In addition to creating beautiful body jewelry for women, the company also sells necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Kicky & Perky is a leading provider of handcrafted jewelry, using only the finest materials, including sterling silver and intimated Kundan (or "golden thread"). With a history of over 40 years in various markets, including fashion, lifestyle, and fitness, we firmly believe in the benefits of diversity. Our vision is to create a full-service fashion brand with a global presence that will satisfy consumer needs for more permanent heirlooms of the newest trends. In addition to creating beautiful body jewelry for women, we sell necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

For more information about Kicky & Perky and their new collection, visit kickyandperky.com.

