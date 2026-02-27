BusinessWire India

Goa [India], February 27: WPU Goa University brought together eminent academicians, industry leaders, sustainability experts, and alumni for a high-level CXO and Alumni Meet in Goa. The gathering focused on the evolving role of leadership, sustainability-driven business models, and the importance of transdisciplinary education in preparing future-ready professionals. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished global thought leaders and senior representatives from academia and industry.

The meet was attended by distinguished global thought leaders and academic visionaries including Prof. Walter Leal Filho, Vice Chancellor (Designate), WPU Goa; Prof. Dr. Wolfgang C. Amann, Academic Director and Professor of Strategy and Leadership at HEC Paris, Doha; Dr. Anastasia Kiritsi, Sustainability Expert and Adjunct Professor at the International School of Management and Berlin School of Business and Innovation; and Dr. Aditi Karad, Executive Director, MIT-WPU among others.

Delivering his address, Prof. Walter Leal Filho, Vice Chancellor (Designate), WPU Goa, outlined the university's vision for the state and its sustainability-led roadmap. He stated, "The university looks at Goa as a living laboratory for solving the most complex problems of the Goan society and economy. By collaborating with the Government of Goa, engaging with various stakeholders across tourism, industry, business, and sustainability, and working closely with local communities, we envisage education linked with societal impact. By looking at solutions locally in Goa, which can be scalable afterwards, we can create synergy between the university's operations and the benefit of the economy of Goa."

He emphasized that sustainability and business go hand in hand and underscored the importance of preparing graduates who can create long-term value while addressing environmental and societal challenges. The university aims to embed sustainability across disciplines, encourage innovation, and contribute to Goa's economic and ecological resilience.

Addressing leadership challenges in a rapidly changing global environment, Prof. Dr. Wolfgang C. Amann, Academic Director and Professor of Strategy and Leadership at HEC Paris, said, "Transdisciplinary is the future. In the past, we were educated in silos, that will not be the future anymore. Leadership today must start with real-world problems, bring different disciplines together, and focus on implementation. It is about creating impact and winning hearts, not just minds."

Reflecting on the broader global context, Dr. Anastasia Kiritsi, Sustainability Expert and Adjunct Professor at the International School of Management and Berlin School of Business and Innovation, observed, "We all experience this poly crisis world... multiple crises together and much more frequently in this shortened time frame." She emphasized resilience, clarity of vision and responsible leadership as critical capabilities for navigating complex global challenges.

Speaking about the establishment of WPU Goa, Dr. Aditi Karad, Executive Director, MIT-WPU, underlined the institution's value-based foundation and the 43-plus-year legacy of the MIT education group. "We would like to take this legacy forward with the establishment of WPU Goa in the state of Goa," she said.

Addressing the persistent disconnect between academia and corporate expectations, she stated, "When it comes to the discussion between the corporate and academia, there is still a lot of gap. So, how to fill this gap?" Emphasizing collaboration as the way forward, she added, "Ultimately, that industry-academic collaboration will be required... the kind of research, problem solving, what we are talking about, it will be together with the academia."

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to building WPU Goa as a transdisciplinary institution that bridges academia and industry, promotes sustainability-driven innovation, and contributes meaningfully to the state's development and global academic engagement.

