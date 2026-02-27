Geneva [Switzerland], February 27 (ANI): The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has strongly condemned the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan over a new decree that effectively expands and legitimises the use of violence against women and children, including in homes, in the country.

Speaking at the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on Afghanistan during the 61st session of the Human Rights Council on Thursday, Turk described Afghanistan as "a graveyard for human rights", citing the Taliban's cascade of edicts since coming to power in 2021, which has barred women from secondary and higher education, most forms of employment, and access to healthcare and civic spaces, leaving them socially and economically marginalised.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Ellen DeGeneres Eat Her First Girlfriend Anne Heche? Know the Truth Behind Bizarre Cannibalism Claim.

Turk condemned the decree signed last month by the Taliban leader, which expands the use of the death penalty, legitimises corporal punishment, and criminalises criticism of the de facto authorities, further undermining women's freedoms.

He stressed that these measures, alongside restrictions on women's movement, education, and employment, amount to systemic persecution and gender-based oppression reminiscent of apartheid.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone NOT a Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Due to THIS Reason.

The High Commissioner also voiced concern over the Taliban barring Afghan women, including UN staff and contractors, from entering UN premises since September 2025 and highlighted the extraordinary challenges women face in media, public service, and humanitarian work, with censorship, mandatory dress codes, and guardianship requirements further limiting their participation.

Public executions, restrictions on freedom of expression, and nationwide communication blackouts have compounded the risks to women and girls.

"The de facto authorities have, in effect, criminalised the presence of women and girls in public life. They are banned from secondary education and above and from most employment. Discrimination affects their healthcare, their access to civic space, and their freedom of movement and expression," Turk said.

"In recent months, the de facto authorities have used the Law on the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice to crack down on men's beards; compel strict wearing of women's hijab; implement the requirement for women to be accompanied by a male guardian; prohibit music and images of living beings; and enforce mandatory prayers," he added.

Turk called on the Taliban to rescind all discriminatory laws and decrees, ensure women and girls have unhindered access to education, healthcare, employment, and public life, and allow UN and humanitarian personnel to operate freely.

He also urged the authorities to impose a moratorium on executions, end corporal punishment, halt arbitrary arrests, and respect freedom of expression and media rights, particularly for women journalists.

The High Commissioner warned that the continued exclusion and oppression of women undermines Afghanistan's social cohesion and future development, emphasising that the country cannot thrive without women's full participation in public and civic life.

He urged the international community to hold the Taliban accountable and ensure human rights remain central to all engagement with Afghanistan.

"Women and girls are the present and the future, and the country cannot thrive without them. I call on the de facto authorities to rescind all discriminatory decrees, edicts and policies; to ensure that women and girls have access to secondary and tertiary education, healthcare, and employment; and to enable them to participate fully in public life," Turk said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)