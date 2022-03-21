New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/PNN): Kilitch Drugs India Limited is a Leading MSME multinational manufacturer of Injectables in India and Ethiopia. Kilitch has purchased 15 Acres land parcel in Village: Maldev, Taluka: Pen, on Pen - Khopoli Highway, Maharashtra, as the beginning of its expansion plan.

The land bought by the company will be used for establishing a state-of-the-art greenfield pharma manufacturing complex. The company plans to set up 4-6 manufacturing units in different therapeutics categories to cater to the growing demands in Domestic and Exports markets.

The expansion will be in a similar line of products like Injectables and other Biotech products. The project envisaged is futuristic and shall have maximum recognition of the world's leading regulatory authorities.

Commenting on this Mukund Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of Kilitch Drugs, said, "We are on a growth trajectory and demand for our products is increasing. This expansion will help us to fuel our growth plan. This will be an ultra-modern facility, and the capex requirement for this facility will be in tune of approx. Rs. 100 Crore.

We are planning to fund the capex mainly through internal accruals, and it will be in a phased manner. We are looking for a horizon of 2 years to commence commercial production of Phase I. Once the total expansion is complete, it will generate a Revenue opportunity of approx. Rs. 500 Crore."

Established in 1978, Kilitch Drug (India) is a successful pharmaceutical solution company. The company has a major focus in the African region and have a strong foothold across key African countries, with 350 products in 26 African countries.

The Company has a manufacturing plant located in Mumbai with a dedicated dry powder section and small volume liquid ampoules and vials. In 2018 the Company started a greenfield project in Ethiopia for Cephalosporins Injectables. The Company's manufacturing plants are certified by WHO, WHO GMP, ISO 9001, ISO 13845 etc.

The Company's strong clientele includes Intas, Mankind, Indoco Remedies, and a few.

For FY21 the Company has achieved Total Revenue of Rs. 74.21 crore with PAT of Rs. 6.16 crore.

