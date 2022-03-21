Pune, March 21: In yet another shocking incident from Pune, two people were allegedly brutally thrashed by a three-member gang on Friday in the Pashan hill near Sus Khind at about 9 pm. The two men were also allegedly forced to transfer Rs 76,000 using an UPI app.

According to a report in Times of India, the victims reportedly worked at a central government research institute as system support engineers. After the money was reportedly transferred, the trio allegedly smashed the mobile phone of one of the victims and threw the phone of another victim in the woods. The accused fled from the spot after committing the alleged crime. Surat Woman Duped Of Rs 1.76 Lakh By Online Fraudsters While She Was Trying To Get Refund For Undelivered Book From E-Commerce Website

Following the incident, in the wee hours of Saturday, a complaint was lodged by one of the victims with the Chaturshrungi Police.

Santosh Koli, assistant inspector of the Chaturshrungi Police said that UPI linked account and phone number has been established where the money was transferred. Online Fraud In Pune: 36-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 45,000 By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Security Personnel; Case Registered

The inspector also said that to find who holds the UPI account, they need more time as bank offices are closed due to Holi and weekends.

Last year in December, a similar robbery took place in the Sus-Pashan area, where two people were looted by robbers. A nature photographer was also robbed in the Baner hill area last year in the month of August.

