Rang Panchami, as the name says represents the five components that make up the human body and the cosmos. The festival will be observed on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, i.e. five days after the Holi celebration. Instead of usual colours, Dulendi is used in Rangpanchami celebrations. Rang Panchami or at times called Ranga Panchami falls in the Phalguna month during the Krishna Paksha on Panchami tithi. The Hindu festival is revered immensely in areas like Madhya Pradesh, the states of Maharashtra, and various other parts of Northern India. According to the Gregorian calendar, Rang Panchami is observed either in the month of February or March. Holi 2022 Celebration: From Lathmar Holi To Holla Mohalla, Here's How The Colourful Festival Is Celebrated Across India.

Rang Panchami Tithi And Rituals

Chaitra Krishna Paksha Panchami's date starts on 22 March 2022 from 06:24 am on Tuesday. Chaitra Krishna Paksha Panchami date ends on 23 March 2022, Wednesday, till 04:21 am. The festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated by throwing powder colours or gulal and splashing coloured water. Moreover, dahi handi is also kept at several places where the women throw colours at the young people who split Matka and whosoever breaks the earthen pot gets rewarded with many donations. Hindu devotees at some places also worship Lord Krishna and Radha on this day. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Rang Panchami Significance

According to Hindu scriptures, Ranga Panchami commemorates the triumph and win of Sattva Guna over the Tamasic Guna and Rajasic Guna. That means all the hurdles and obstacles in the path of spiritual development will soon come to the end. The purpose of the festival is to activate the five elements of radiant manifest colours and to touch and feel the Deities and God who are attracted to the respective colours. Fishing tribes and communities specifically celebrate the festival by carrying on a Palki dance and enjoying the date with great fervour. All in all Rang Panchami is all about playing with colours, eating sweets, meeting relatives and friends, and singing and dancing to regional songs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2022 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).