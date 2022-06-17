Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kirtilals, a premium fine diamond and gold jewellery brand, esteemed by its patrons for quality and trust, launched its unique diamond bangle collection "Paridhi - A distinctive close setting bangles with flexible technology for the first time in India" at their Chennai Alwarpet Showroom. Actress Ramya Pandian launched the collection and graced the occasion. Kirtilals also showcased its exclusive "Infinity Collection" - miniature designs of their award-winning jewelleries.

"Paridhi collection" is a celebration of pushing boundaries on engineering expertise & craftsmanship. For the first time in India, Kirtilals has pioneered innovation in jewellery and crafted traditional close setting bangles with flexible technology that allows the user to wear the bangles with varied wrist sizes. Kirtilals believes in the art of creating jewellery that has been passed down for generations. The collection is hinged on months of research and development to offer an elevated engineering-based smart solution to delight the user. Paridhi collection comprises of unique designs in close setting bangles. Paridhi Collections are now available at Kirtilals Anna Nagar and Alwarpet Showrooms in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy, Kirtilals said, "It gives me immense pleasure to launch our unique collection, Paridhi on this occasion. Actively relying on our research and development, we wish to give a unique and innovative style of jewellery for our customers. Paridhi collection is a set of distinctive close setting bangles with flexible technology for the first time in India. The flexible technology allows these bangles to become even more timeless, as it can be worn by women of different generations in the family."

"Kirtilals is also specialized in customising the designs. Customisation services allow patrons to bring their own personality to the designs. The qualified in-house design team help them realise their creativity, by offering the best solutions in materials to bring their vision to life."

Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd is operating under the brand name 'Kirtilals' across south India and the USA with 14 exclusive showrooms along with online store www.kirtilals.com which offers only high-quality certified diamonds. The brand has its flagship store in Coimbatore and has a legacy of more than 80 years of operations with more than 3,00,000 customers which are spread over 5 continents. Download Kirtilals App in Google Play store and Apple store. Brand present at Coimbatore | Chennai | Madurai | Tiruppur | Salem | Kochi | Bengaluru | Hyderabad | Vijayawada | Visakhapatnam | USA.

