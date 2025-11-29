PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 29: Redefining Farm-to-Fork Health with Chemical-Free Produce

KSKT Agromart Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Gurgaon, has rapidly emerged as one of India's most dynamic and impactful healthy food enterprises. Built on the foundations of purity, traditional food wisdom, and transparent supply chains, KSKT represents a new generation of clean, conscious, and consumer-focused food.

KSKT has been selected for the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 for its transformative mission of creating a healthier India by building Happy Kitchens and Happy Kisaans.

Founded in 2020 by Santosh Srivastava and Ishaan G. Hukku, KSKT is backed by Keiretsu Forum, Favcy Venture Builders, and a distinguished group of industry stalwarts and investors, including:

* Siddharth Wanchoo - former Executive Vice President, ITC; ex-Chairman, CII Retail & Marketing

* Abhijit Datar - COO, Welspun USA

* Arun Kumar Khetan - CFO, Aditya Birla Group

* Rakesh Thaploo - Senior Partner, Kyndryl

* Ajay Kaul - Senior Director, Everstone; former CEO, Jubilant FoodWorks

* Ajay Bhuptani - CEO, A&B Capital

A New Standard for Clean, Conscious Food

KSKT's core value proposition is simple yet powerful:to make chemical-free, naturally grown produce truly accessible, reliable, and affordable.

The company operates across three high-impact verticals:

1) Kisaan Se Kitchen Tak (D2C):A direct-to-consumer brand offering traditionally processed staples -- bilona ghee, wood-pressed oils, stone-ground spices, flours, grains, honey, and clean-label essentials. Every product respects India's rich traditional food-processing heritage.

2) Kaze Living (Healthy Lifestyle Marketplace):A curated online marketplace featuring premium health-focused brands and gourmet foods. Built around the philosophy "Eat Better, Live Healthy", Kaze Living offers category-leading healthy alternatives for the modern consumer.

3) Direct Bagaan Se (Farm-to-Business Linkage):A modern agricultural supply chain that connects farmer clusters directly to large food processors, modern retail formats, and quick-commerce platforms -- ensuring better realization for farmers and consistent quality for businesses.

Recognition and Vision

Speaking about the recognition, Ishaan G. Hukku, Co-Founder of KSKT, said:

"Being selected for Forbes DGEMS 2025 is a validation of our belief that food should be pure, transparent, and connected to its source. We set out to build a platform that honors both farmers and consumers, and this honor strengthens our resolve to grow deeper, serve wider, and deliver real value. KSKT is more than a business -- it's a bridge between conscious consumption and sustainable food."

Founder & CEO, Santosh Srivastava, added:

"Sustainability and health are not just trends for us but a way of life. Our model helps farmers thrive, customers trust their food, and communities flourish. This DGEMS recognition inspires us to scale our farmer partnerships, expand into more cities, and educate our consumers on why truly good food matters."

Scaling with Technology and Capital

To power its next phase of growth, KSKT has raised significant capital in a recent funding round. The company plans to:

* Expand into 20+ cities across India

* Further strengthen its farmer network

* Build advanced, AI-driven predictive tools to better align farm production with consumer demand

These technology initiatives will:

* Enable more accurate demand forecasting

* Optimize supply planning across regions and seasons

* Empower farmers to plan more sustainably and profitably

Looking Ahead: From India to the World

With its inclusion in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, KSKT is now poised to:

* Deepen its impact across India

* Explore international market opportunities

* Gain greater visibility among:

- Global investors

- Cross-border scaling partners

- Mission-aligned stakeholders

As the world rethinks food systems and consumer habits, KSKT's vision of ethical, healthful agriculture stands out as a powerful, scalable model -- one that aligns:

* Profit with purpose

* Technology with tradition

* Community with commerce

KSKT aims to connect 50,000 farmers to 5 million households over the next five years. With a focus on naturally grown produce, traditional food-processing methods, and digital-first operational excellence, the company is positioned to become one of India's largest and most trusted clean-food ecosystems.

