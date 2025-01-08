VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: The harvest season is here, and with it come the joyful celebrations of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, festivals that light up homes and hearts across India. As we honor traditions, it's also the perfect time to embrace festive dressing that blends timeless charm with modern flair.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Tuition Teacher Kidnaps 15-Year-Old Student Over ‘Love,’ Goes Missing for 44 Days; Arrested.

Makar Sankranti and Pongal, the ultimate festive duo of 2025, are all about vibrant celebrations and new beginnings. From Tamil Nadu's sweet Pongal feasts to Gujarat's kite-filled skies, every region brings its own burst of color and tradition.

This season, Nykaa Fashion is your one-stop shop for all things festive. Whether you're rocking a Bandhani print for Uttarayan or stepping out in an elegant saree for haldi-kumkum, Nykaa Fashion has you covered with the latest trends that blend heritage and style effortlessly. Celebrate in style and let your festive wardrobe shine!

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Shifted Out of Pakistan? Renovation of Stadiums Still Under Construction As Tournament Date Nears: Report .

Festive Fashion Must-Haves for Women

Bandhani Magic: Whether it's a breezy Bandhani kurta set or a flowy dupatta, these vibrant prints from Libas scream festive joy. Pair with silver jewelry from Shaya by CaratLane for a look that's effortlessly chic.

Kanjeevaram Glam: Rich weaves, golden zari, and classic hues make Kanjeevaram sarees perfect for grand Pongal pujas and Sankranti get-togethers. Choose an option from Jatriqq on Nykaa Fashion.

Short Kurtis with a Twist: Combine short kurtis with flared skirts or palazzos in playful colors for a mix of comfort and charm. Shop this elegant set from Arpita Sulakshana.

Festive Wardrobe Picks for Men

Cool Kurtas: Short kurtas in earthy tones or soft pastels are perfect for laid-back kite-flying mornings or family celebrations. The kurtas from trueBrowns are of great quality and even better price points. Pair with slim trousers or dhotis for a polished touch.

Nehru Jackets: Add a festive pop with printed Nehru jackets layered over solid kurtas, this ideal option from Manyavar is for everything from rooftop parties to Pongal feasts.

Celebrate the Season with Style

Makar Sankranti and Pongal aren't just about rituals--they're about family, togetherness, and making memories. And nothing says festive like dressing your best. Whether you're prepping kolams, flying kites, or enjoying a hearty Pongal meal, let your attire reflect the joy of the season.

Find your perfect festive outfit on Nykaa Fashion, where tradition meets trend. Let's make this harvest season stylish, vibrant, and unforgettable--because every celebration deserves a little extra sparkle!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)