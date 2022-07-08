Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): KME is a prominent surgical and disposable manufacturing firm founded in Coimbatore in 1994. Since then, the company has been the most successful in delivering on its promises of high-quality products and services. KME has outgrown all of south India and a few sections of north India since its inception. As a result, they have accumulated sufficient experience and knowledge in manufacturing surgical and disposable devices.

The Vision of KME is to be excellent equipment purchasing resource, adapting to market trends and technology. They also aim to provide affordable solutions that continue to help us grow and enhance more lives. Furthermore, their vision is to ensure the customer's complete satisfaction with their products and after-sales service and provide the best quality products according to the price.

KME's product range consists of Wheelchairs, Commode series, Crash cart series, Patient transportation series, Cot series, Backrest cot series, Comfort series, Walking aids and spares for all the equipment. Their backrest cot for patients is best rated by all customers and is available for sale online.

KME has just begun CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities to contribute to creating economic, social, and environmental value. This encompasses a wide range of techniques and projects, ranging from sustainable practices to community participation. As a result, customers are beginning to expect more responsible conduct from the organizations they do business with.

In the light of this, KME has established a new CSR initiative using the new metaverse technology, labeling it "India's first NFT for CSR activities". Through this program, the Clients are requested to donate to the cause of social, economic, and environmental welfare. And it doesn't end there: to thank and celebrate the donors, the KME has decided to share with each donor an NFT token called "Token of Appreciation", which adds value to both the donor and the KME as the organization augments the coming days.

The launch, which was attended by all of KME's vertical heads and top-level management, was a big success. As a consequence of becoming India's first NFT program for CSR activities, the firm now feels more respectable. With all the good acts, the firm expects to start additional CSR initiatives soon! So join hands for a brighter future.

The NFT launch was done by NFT promotion agency Birth Marque, which is the best Digital marketing company in Chennai Founded by Shailendra Shivakumar. They are also Chennai's best web3.0 company on metaverse, NFT, community building and brand building activity in Web 3.0 advertising also, checkout their website - www.birthmarque.com.

