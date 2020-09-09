Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the world adapts to a new normal way of living, two well know names in the world of edupreneurship are taking a different approach to engaging parents and caregivers in order to form a community of like-minded people who will focus on developing the emotional quotient of the next generation.

If this time has taught us anything, it is that resilience is no longer enough. Antifragile is what we need the next generation to become. Antifragile is beyond resilient, it allows one to thrive in randomness and uncertainty.

Also Read | No Prescription Required From a Qualified Medical Practitioner for COVID-19 Testing, Orders Delhi Govt.

They come together every week via Facebook Live on a page called Moonshot Conversations powered by Korroboree. Korroboree, when spelled with a 'C' means a spiritual sacred gathering in the Aboriginal language. Under the brand name Korroboree, Lina Ashar, Co-founder - Korroboree, Founder Emeritus - Kangaroo Preschool and Billabong High and Agnelorajesh Athaide, Chairman at St. Angelos VNCT Ventures are creating a community platform for parents and primary caregivers where they will be able to access resources that shows them the way to expand human potential in themselves and their children.

Moonshot Conversations is led by the Founders of Korroboree. They have hosted 10 plus episodes and the 850K plus views per episode is proof that people are ready to explore the expansion of human potential and human consciousness. Each episode explores a concept like mindfulness, optimism, growth mindset, resilience, self-awareness, RAS and goal setting, etc.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: International Goals Comparison As CR7 Breaches 100th Mark.

Four of the episodes have had over a million views. Additionally, well known public faces that are themselves committed to self-discovery, self-mastery and expansion of human potential have appeared as special speakers on Moonshot Conversations. Raageshwari Loomba has spoken on mindfulness and visualization affirmations and Simone Singh on brainwave frequencies and human consciousness. Each episode is accompanied by a powerful self-reflection journal.

The latest episode on the 5th of September saw special guests Ani Choying Drolma, who is also known as the Buddhist singing nun, Drums Sivamani who spoke on the power of drumming and Runa Rizvi who spoke on the power of Raags. This episode explored the power of sound and understanding the different vibrations of sound that human beings can connect with, through the medium of music and how this leads to healing. It has received over 1.2M views already.

Certain powerful ideas have led to the foundation of Moonshot Conversations says, Ashar. On aking the question 'Why', she says, "This leads to a deeper exploration of human psychology which is a fascinating topic. What and how questions naturally arise out of the way, thus leading to more meaningful engagement and deeper learning. It also pulls people to the idea of learning which is exciting because it creates an inner intrinsically motivating way of learning." Expanding on the concept of Contrarian Thinking, Lina says "It is the sort of thinking that sits at the base of innovation. The ability to disrupt established methods and find new ways of looking at old ideas is one of the most sought-after qualifications in all fields."

On figuring out the quest for health, happiness and purpose, Lina says, "When we explore health, it is not only an exploration of physical health but also mental health, which then leads to inner happiness. And considering that we are all born to contribute and make the world better than it was when we were born into it. And that is the purpose. So, all these 3 are interwoven."

So, for any and all considering a more mindful existence, Moonshot Conversations is a great investment of their time and it is something that will give amazing returns in terms of 'mental and emotional wealth'.

An initiative committed to 'Creating the Best Version of Myself'.

This soon to be launched parenting portal will explore the role parents need to play in empowering children to attain their highest potential by developing the capacity for creativity, intuition and ingenuity; the capacity that will enable children to find their greatness in the coming age of imagination.

This will include conversations with global experts and thought leaders of neuroscience, behavioural science and energy science, motivational science and developing habits of mind that lead to a life of happiness, fulfillment, and success. Parents will hear from people such as Jill Blakeway a Ted Global speaker and best- selling author of 'Energy Medicine', Angela Lee Duckworth Ted Speaker and best-selling author of 'Grit', Marisa Peer world renowned speaker, Rapid Transformational Therapy Trainer and best-selling author and Ozan Varol best-selling author of 'Think Like a Rocket Scientist'.

The mission is an expansion of thinking, mindful contemplation, and a shift from parenting for our children to survive, to parenting for our children to thrive and in the process creating a sustainable, peaceful, and abundant world.

Agnelorajesh Athaide is an educationist, author, first generation serial and social entrepreneur, a keen player in the e-commerce sector and a business investor. He is also the Founder & Chairman of St. Angelos Computers Ltd. and St. Angelo's VNCT Ventures, a new age real estate venture; and the chief mentor and co-founder of the BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES CLUB - a premium business networking and mentoring platform that helps SME's and MSME's scale up to the next level.

As a self-made entrepreneur with an inspiring story of passion, self-motivation, and a will power to succeed, Agnelorajesh today is a formidable inspirational speaker and a business strategist and investor, helping next generation entrepreneurs dream big and achieve their goals.

Lina Ashar is a teacher at heart and started her career as one in Australia, before she came to India. Her passion for crafting impactful journeys for children has led her to found Kangaroo Kids Education Limited that runs Kangaroo Kids Preschools and Billabong High International Schools across India, Dubai, Maldives and Qatar.

She is one of the most renowned educators and edupreneurs who is trusted by parents, an inspiration to those that work with her and loved by the children she works with. Lina's spirit was dampened by the schooling system that killed the creativity, individuality and the soul of children and saw potential as finite rather than infinite. This longing to see children as creative, to honour their individuality and nurture their potential was the seed. She joined hands with a dear friend and Korroboree was born.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)