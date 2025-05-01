PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 1: KP Group, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, has reaffirmed its commitment to operational excellence by integrating the latest technologies into its asset management and performance optimisation strategies. As part of this initiative, the Group has deployed IBM Maximo Renewables across its renewable energy operations, managing a portfolio of over 1.4 GW across 73+ sites.

The full-suite Maximo solution, Monitor, Operate and Analyse, has enabled KP Group to streamline its asset management processes for both Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Captive Power Plant (CPP) services. With over 75 Open Access PPA customers and over 130 CPP clients, the Group has significantly enhanced its performance visibility, reporting accuracy, and maintenance workflows.

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Founder, Chairman & MD of KP Group, said, "IBM Maximo Renewables has significantly transformed our operations. With its robust data warehouse seamlessly integrated with our self-hosted Power BI, our reporting now delivers real-time insights at the organisational and investor levels. The Operate module has streamlined work and material management. Advanced string analytics have empowered us to identify and resolve underperforming strings, optimising performance."

The application suite complements KP Group's state-of-the-art Network Operations Centre (NOC) as it ensures seamless performance of solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects by leveraging advanced technologies, real-time data, and best-in-class practices.

KP Group has reported marked improvements in several key operational areas, such as fully automated, hourly-based dashboards, eliminating manual reporting and significantly improving accuracy, over 9,000 real-time string analytics for proactive issue identification, and reduction in energy loss per corrective work order, with targeted optimisation of 2-5% annually. The 100% contractual compliance in O&M performance supports generation guarantees and financial transparency.

These results reflect KP Group's strategic focus on data-driven asset performance, addressing general challenges such as downtime, integration inefficiencies, and difficulty in root cause analysis. The company now enjoys near real-time oversight across solar, wind, and hybrid assets, ensuring smarter, more sustainable energy generation. KP Group now offers CPP clients real-time access to accurate and transparent data via web and mobile applications, reinforcing trust and confidence in the company's capabilities.

Notably, IBM has come out with a case study taking note of KP Group's success and recognising the implementation as a benchmark for technology-driven transformation in the renewables sector.

Through its continued focus on innovation and adopting cutting-edge technology, KP Group is not only enhancing its operational efficiencies but also strengthening its position as a responsible energy provider committed to sustainable growth and customer satisfaction.

