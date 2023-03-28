Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): KPG Roofings, the largest roof tile brand in India, has opened their first showroom in Hyderabad and 40th showroom across the country. The showroom was inaugurated jointly by Rajeel KP (Director of KPG Roofings), Sajeev Kumar (MD of Gayatri traders and KPG Hyderabad) and Ashok Reddy Garu (Circle Inspector of Police, Ghatkesar). The grand opening ceremony was held on the Ugadhi, at Warangal Highway, Ghatkesar, and was attended by several esteemed guests, including Keesara Circle Inspector Raghuveera Reddy Garu, and South Indian Bank Manager Ajith Kumar, Ghatkesar Branch. The event was a grand success and marked the beginning of a new chapter in KPG Roofings' expansion plans. Rajeel KP made the first sales and started the business officially.

KPG roofings is India's largest roof tile showroom network and the most sold roof tiles in india. With presence in entire south India, KPG Roofings is now re-launching their pan-India expansion plan, which was temporarily halted in early 2020 due to supply and logistics issues faced in the global market. The brand has a successful franchise model that is driven by ROI-based operations. However, the pandemic made it difficult for KPG Roofings to predict the profitability of new franchises and work out an ROI-based strategic plan for them.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Shoves Dog After Canine Barks at Him and Tears Off His Trousers in Kandivali, Dog Owners Assault His Brother With Slippers and Stones; Four of Family Booked.

"The pandemic made it hard for us to predict the profitability of the new franchises and work out an ROI-based strategic plan for them. We can't nurture newcomers during a time when we are not sure whether we will be able to open the showroom tomorrow or if the consignment for the next week will arrive or not. So we decided to temporarily delay our expansion and start off once the market stabilizes," said Thangal, MD of KPG Roofings.

Among the roofing solutions provided by KPG Roofing are ceramic roof tiles and white clay roof tiles, both of which have gained popularity in the market. Ceramic roof tiles are affordable and reliable roofing solutions with a longer lifespan, excellent noise and heat insulation, water resistance, resistance to algae, and more. White clay roof tiles, on the other hand, are natural roof tiles made from mined white clay and have an extreme level of perfection and aesthetic appeal. They are more expensive than ceramic roof tiles but are preferred by architects and engineers due to their higher heat-resisting capacity and better aesthetic appeal.

Also Read | Rony Talukdar’s Half-Century Helps Bangladesh Beat Ireland by 22 Runs via DLS Method in 1st T20I.

The clay tiles industry in India faced a downfall by 2010 due to the shortage of good red clay in the South Indian region, with artificial cement tiles dominating the market. However, the re-introduction of clay tiles, including white clay roof tiles, has revived the industry. With reliable solutions available, architects and homeowners are now leaning towards traditional-style houses with roof tiles. The South Indian roofing market is booming, with many brands establishing themselves over the decade.

With the market now stabilizing, KPG Roofings is eager to resume their expansion plans and bring their innovative roofing solutions to customers across the country. The new showroom in Hyderabad is a testament to their commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The Hyderabad franchise will be run by Sajeevkumar, MD of Gayathri traders.

"We are thrilled to open our first showroom in Hyderabad and our 40th showroom across India. This is an important milestone for us, and we are grateful for the support of our esteemed guests and customers," said Rajeel KP, Director of KPG Roofings. "We look forward to serving customers in Hyderabad and expanding our reach to other parts of the country in the near future."

Contact:

KPG ROOFINGS+91-9562 888 666Mail@roofings.inwww.roofings.in

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)