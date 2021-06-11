Kragbuzz, the comprehensive one stop shop for sports apparel has been conquering new heights since its inception in 2018

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/SRV Media): Kragbuzz, the comprehensive one stop shop for sports apparel is going global with their sports apparel franchise and collaborating with international clubs and sports associations for franchise in Africa, US and Canada.

The company is among the top 35 jersey manufacturers recognized by the International Cricket Council (ICC); and has an online store equipped with best quality sports clothing at a reasonable and value-added price. Derived from the African word Krag meaning power, strength or force, the company has been conquering new heights since its inception in 2018.

Kragbuzz specializes in cutting and sewing, supply of unique and high quality athletic sublimation garments and custom made sports and corporate uniforms. Its factory consists of approximately 80 machines and can produce 25000 pieces of clothing monthly.

Printing, designing, embroidery, and stitching are performed in-house, thereby facilitating the company in executing timely deliveries and making it the only brand in India that produces sports garments, headwear (caps and hats), and sports backpacks in-house. Also, unlike most other manufacturing brands, Kragbuzz does not require a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ).

The company is known for customization of sports apparel to their client's requirements. Some of its prominent clients include, Delhi Cricket Association, Puducherry Cricket Association, ICC Academy, UAE Cricket and Malta Cricket Association. It has recently partnered with the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to manufacture sportswear and gear for them; and supplied to sports teams, clubs, sporting leagues and corporates across UK, Europe, Australia and USA.

In addition, Kragbuzz has worked with numerous schools, teams, league, and corporates throughout the world and India. Furthermore, the company has expanded its digital presence beyond its own platform and enlisted on Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho and plans to be on platforms like Myntra, Ajio and Tata Cliq, in the near future.

Arjun Gupta, Founder & CEO, Kragbuzz said, "When we began in 2018, the customized sports apparel industry was fragmented and through Kragbuzz we have established a platform for sport apparel buyers to get access to quality products at reasonable prices. Although we have come a long way since then, we are not even close to being done. In fact, we want to continue redefining the customer journey, keep building the passion for sports and turn Kragbuzz into all-encompassing sports company."

In 2020, the company ventured into athlete or player management through Kragbuzz Sports Management. The team at Kragbuzz Sports Management is responsible for the career development of athletes (who sign up) ranging from personalized training, customized diet plans to skill specific workout routines; all to build them into better athletes. The team goes an extra mile to ensure all the logistical aspects are taken care of to help athletes perform their best.

Kragbuzz has also diversified into the media vertical and began an online platform called Sportzoclock which specializes in international and domestic sports news, local sports shows, podcasts, special features and quizzes. The company is now developing mobile apps of Kragbuzz and Sportzoclock.

Arjun Gupta, the Founder & CEO of Kragbuzz is a former professional sportsman who has represented Delhi since 2004 in various age group cricket tournaments at national level, including playing for the Ranji Trophy. After leaving the world of cricket, he started his own apparel brand to provide top-quality clothing and accessories to sportspersons in 2018, which we now know as Kragbuzz.

To know more about the company and its range of services, visit https://kragbuzz.com/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)