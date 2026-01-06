PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Kratikal Tech Limited, an AI driven cybersecurity solutions provider and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions provider, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with BSE SME in preparation for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The issue size comprises a Fresh Issue of up to 30,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each.

As Kratikal Tech moves forward with its IPO plans, the funds raised will be utilized for Global Market Expansion through investment in its subsidiaries, Threatcop FZ LLC (UAE) and Threatcop AI Inc (USA). These funds are allocated for expenditure towards sales & marketing activities and development of workforce resources in international markets. Additionally, proceeds will be invested in Product Development and to address general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while KFin Technologies Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Kratikal Tech Limited:

Kratikal Tech Limited is an AI driven, Software-as-a-Service based cybersecurity company protecting more than 638 clients with a workforce over 184 skilled professionals. The Company operates through two integrated business lines and services designed to reduce cyber risk and enhance organizational resilience through a unique dual-layered approach:

- People Security Management (PSM): Through its Threatcop platform, the Company mitigates human-centric cyber risks (like phishing) by assessing and training employees.

- Technology & Process Security: Under the Kratikal brand, it provides comprehensive defense for the technology stack.

Together, these offerings deliver integrated protection across the People-Process-Technology framework in an increasingly complex threat environment.

The Company's AI driven platforms, including Threatcop and AutoSecT (an AI-driven Vulnerability Management, Detection & Response tool), support proactive identification, prioritization, and remediation of vulnerabilities across network, cloud, web, mobile, and API environments. Kratikal's service portfolio includes vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT), application and infrastructure security, red team exercises, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services, enabling customers to safeguard critical data and maintain regulatory compliance.

The company's customer base ranges from small businesses to large enterprises across sectors such as BFSI, fintech, telecom, IT/ITES, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and manufacturing, in India and international markets. The Company is a CERT-In empanelled security auditor and is also empanelled by NSE for system audits of trading members.

For the period ended 31st March 2025, the company reported Revenue of ₹ 2,085.09 Lakhs and EBITDA of ₹ 551.25 Lakhs & PAT ₹ 423.34 Lakhs.

