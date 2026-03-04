SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4: The Global Health Forum , a U.S.-based thinktank and a nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting physicians, thought leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to drive innovation and equitable health outcomes worldwide, and Techno India Group, one of India's leading full-spectrum universities offering robust programs across health sciences, engineering, management, nursing, and interdisciplinary research, announced a landmark strategic partnership today. The collaboration is designed to expand cross-border cooperation in healthcare education, research, and workforce development, with an initial focus on joint thought leadership, student and faculty engagement, and scalable program development.

This partnership aligns both institutions' missions: Global Health Forum's commitment to fostering global collaboration for healthier, equitable futures, and Techno India Group's mission to prepare students for success through high-quality, internationally-oriented education and applied research. Through shared programming, joint symposiums, and collaborative research initiatives, the partnership will elevate education pathways for future global health professionals and strengthen institutional ties across the U.S.-India corridor.

Strengthening the U.S.-India Healthcare and Education Corridor

The United States continues to experience significant demand for well-trained healthcare professionals. Healthcare is one of the largest employment sectors in the U.S., accounting for more than 10 percent of the national workforce, and demand for nurses, physicians, and allied professionals is projected to grow substantially in the coming decade. At the same time, India remains a major global source of internationally educated healthcare professionals -- including physicians and nurses -- reflecting longstanding educational strengths and workforce mobility.

By leveraging India's deep educational base and the U.S.'s clinical, policy, and innovation ecosystems, this partnership seeks to bridge gaps in training, certification pathways, and workforce readiness. Collaborative educational models, exchange opportunities, and aligned curricula will help prepare a new generation of practitioners equipped to meet evolving global health challenges.

Long-Term Collaboration and Vision

Looking ahead, both Global Health Forum and Techno India Group envision a multi-phase engagement that includes research collaborations, joint convenings, student exchange programs, and co-designed professional development pathways. This long-term partnership underscores a shared vision for sustainably scaling international cooperation in health and education, enhancing capacity building, and creating tangible pathways for bilateral collaboration between the United States and India.

"We are thrilled to partner with Techno India Group to broaden our global health education footprint and contribute meaningfully to workforce solutions," said Dr. Achintya Moulick, Founder and Trustee, Global Health Forum. "This collaboration advances a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact across borders."

"We look forward to this partnership creating meaningful opportunities to elevate clinical education and cross-border research that will equip the next generation of health leaders to address complex global health challenges with excellence." Dr. Samin Sharma - GHF Trustee and Director of Mt. Sinai Cardiovascular Clinical Institute.

"This collaboration stands to bridge cutting-edge pharmaceutical and healthcare innovation with world-class academic training, advancing workforce readiness and patient-centric impact across the U.S.-India healthcare and education corridor." Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay - GHF Trustee and EVP and President of Merck Manufacturing Division.

"I'm excited about the potential of this partnership to connect visionary academic talent with global health innovation ecosystems, fostering dialogue, investment, and pathways that expand access and opportunity for learners and practitioners alike." Gautam Bazaz, GHF CEO.

"This initiative builds durable institutional alignment across the U.S.-India corridor, advancing long-term academic excellence and healthcare system innovation," said Dr. Nikki Bajaj, GHF Executive Director.

"We look forward to fostering deep academic and professional linkages that benefit students, educators, and the broader community," said Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India University & Executive Director, Techno India Group. "Through this association, we look forward to collaborating in building a network of world-class hospitals and medical colleges across India, supported by the global healthcare professionals associated with GHF. Together, we aim to catalyze transformational opportunities in healthcare and beyond."

About Global Health Forum

Global Health Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to driving innovation, fostering global collaboration, and cultivating healthier, more equitable futures through convenings, research, and strategic initiatives. (Global Health Forum)

About Techno India Group

Techno India Group is one of Eastern India's leading education and knowledge networks, with a legacy of advancing learning across engineering, management, healthcare, science, and emerging disciplines. With institutions spanning schools, colleges, universities, research centres, and skill development initiatives, TIG is committed to creating future-ready ecosystems that combine academic excellence with innovation, industry collaboration, and social impact. Through continuous expansion into new domains, Techno India Group strives to nurture talent, enable opportunity, and contribute meaningfully to nation-building. (www.technoindiagroup.com)

Media Contacts:

Global Health Forum - Dr. Nikki Bajaj, info@globalhealthcongress.com

Techno India Group - Shilaz Dutta, shilaz@technoindiaeducation.com

