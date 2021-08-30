Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August, 30 (ANI/PNN): Take wardrobe inspiration from Kritika Kamra as she effortlessly ushers the new season in Marks & Spencer's latest Fusion Collection pantsuit.

Inspired by classic prints designed to give a contemporary look, these super stylish separates costs INR 5999 for a jacket & INR 2499 for the pant.

Also Read | Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall in Louisiana; New Orleans Loses Power.

Inspired by blue pottery, this tailored range includes elevated fabrications, quilted touches, and tassel finishing's across versatile silhouettes that can comfortably transcend from everyday dressing through spruced up for an occasion.

Think Intricate designs with a heritage charm and classic motifs on silhouettes that can be fashioned up the way the modern Indian woman would love to wear, and that's the new Fusion range from M&S created for the first time-ever exclusively for customers in India.

Also Read | The Wolf of Boca Ration: Cole Goldberg.

Style Tip to Try: An Ideal ensemble to wear for Oh! So fancy brunches to glamorous evening parties or simply pair it down with sneakers for the casual look.

On sporting the pantsuit from the collection Kritika Kamra says, "I like style that's effortless and modern.

With @marksandspencerindia I've found the perfect style partner. Their new fusion collection has classic prints and is super chic. I decided to complete this look with minimal jewellery. How would you style yours?"

@marksandspencerindia

https://www.marksandspencer.in/l/women/fusion-collection/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)