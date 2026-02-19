Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

The 'Shiv Jayanti' celebrations were organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also paid floral tributes to the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Dadar West.

Also Read | Is the 'Floating Woman Caught on Camera in Goa' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with both Deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, attended the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary programme at Shivneri fort in Pune.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker, and champion of Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also Read | Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

The Prime Minister stated that Shivaji Maharaj's courage continues to inspire, his governance serves as a guiding light, and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthens society even today.

He emphasised that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of every single person above everything else and dedicated himself completely to their protection. This commitment is why his life remains a beacon for India across generations.

In separate posts on X, Modi said, "On the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we bow in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker and champion of Swarajya. May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society."

Earlier, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah unveiled the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, constructed by Maharashtra Samaj Gandhinagar, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, along with several other dignitaries, was present.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, said that it is a matter of great pride and joy for the entire Gandhinagar that the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of 'Hindavi Swaraj', has been unveiled here.

He said that the nearly 21-foot-tall statue will continue to inspire the residents of Gandhinagar, especially the youth, for many years to come. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)