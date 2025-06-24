VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: In a bid to redefine home comfort and style, Kuhl, a leading brand in home appliances, is proud to introduce its latest creation - the Kuhl Twist L3 Fans. Inspired by the science of windmills, these fans are a perfect blend of aerodynamic design, premium finishes, and innovative technology, making them a must-have for modern homes.

A Harmonious Fusion of Art and Science

The Kuhl Twist L3 Fans boast twisted blades with integrated downlights, providing high airflow while adding a touch of sophistication to any room. The fans' aerodynamic design ensures efficient air circulation, making them perfect for both summer and winter use. In reverse mode, they efficiently circulate warm air, keeping homes cozy during the colder months.

Smart Features for Easy Control

The Kuhl Twist L3 Fans come equipped with smart features, allowing users to control them via remote, smartphone, Wi-Fi/IoT, or Alexa. This convenience enables homeowners to adjust fan settings from anywhere, ensuring optimal comfort and energy efficiency.

Energy Efficiency and Low Noise Operation

The Kuhl Twist L3 Fans feature BLDC technology, which provides low noise operation and energy efficiency. With a 5-star rating and low power consumption of just 30 watts, these fans are an eco-friendly choice for homeowners.

Customization

Available in three stylish colors - Brown, White, and Teak - the Kuhl Twist L3 Fans can be easily matched to any home decor. The fans' sleek design and premium finishes make them a stylish addition to any room.

"The Kuhl Twist L3 Fans are a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With their unique design, smart features, and energy efficiency, these fans are set to revolutionize the way we experience home comfort. We believe that our customers will appreciate the convenience, style, and performance of these fans, making them a must-have for modern homes," says Dr. Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO.

Availability

The Kuhl Twist L3 Fans are now available for purchase online and in-store at leading retailers. For more information, please visit our website or contact our customer support team.

( https://www.kuhl.in/twist-l3)

