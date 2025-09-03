New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): EQUATE Group, a global petrochemical leader headquartered in Kuwait, has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening its long-standing partnership with India's textile and manufacturing sectors, as part of a broader effort to strengthen economic ties between Kuwait and India.

For nearly three decades, EQUATE has contributed significantly to the development of India's textile industry, providing high-quality products and services that support the sector's continued growth.

"This enduring relationship underscores a shared commitment to mutual prosperity and sustainable progress," the Group stated in a press release on Wednesday.

In light of the strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations--with trade surpassing USD 10 billion in 2024-2025--this collaboration takes on even greater significance, it noted.

The strategic partnership between India and Kuwait was further solidified during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait on 21-22 December 2024, at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait.

Following this milestone, Meshal Mustafa Al-Shemali, Ambassador of Kuwait to India, met with senior EQUATE Group executives, including Ahmad Saud Al-Saleh, Global Business Director, and Kamlesh Parwani, Regional Commercial Director, to explore avenues for expanding trade and investment between the two countries.

"The partnership between Kuwait and India is grounded in decades of mutual respect and shared vision," said Ambassador Al-Shemali in the press release. "As we move toward a more comprehensive strategic relationship, we welcome EQUATE's continued investment in India as a symbol of Kuwait's confidence in our economic cooperation and future growth together."

The meeting focused on enhancing trade and industrial cooperation, while identifying new opportunities for sustainable development and regional integration.

"India remains one of EQUATE's most important partners in Asia," said Ahmad Saud Al-Saleh, Global Business Director of EQUATE. "We are committed to growing alongside India's vibrant economy and contributing to its long-term success."

Looking ahead, the EQUATE Group said it will continue to collaborate closely with Indian stakeholders, aligning with both nations' ambitions for industrial innovation, energy security, and shared economic advancement.

The EQUATE Group is a global producer of petrochemicals and a key player in the international plastics and chemical industry.

With operations spanning the Middle East, Asia, and North America, EQUATE is a joint venture between Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), The Dow Chemical Company, Boubyan Petrochemical Company, and Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company. (ANI)

