Santiago [Chile], February 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rattled Chile at a depth of 58km, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 58km.

Also Read | Epstein Files: Goldman Sachs' Top Lawyer Kathy Ruemmler To Resign After Emails Show Close Ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.1, On: 12/02/2026 19:04:33 IST, Lat: 30.80 S, Long: 71.25 W, Depth: 58 Km, Location: Chile."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2021948637526507770?s=20

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 13.

Stretching along Latin America's Pacific coast from tropics in the north to freezing micro-climates in the south, Chile faces an array of natural hazards. Home to 20 million people, its location in the Ring of Fire and proximity to major tectonic plates exposes Chile to earthquakes and volcanic activity, as per UNDRR.

A high-income country recognised for its good governance, Chile has reduced many of the risks associated with earthquakes and tsunamis. However, the country must also adapt to the new and intensifying hazards related to climate.

Chile was one of the first countries, together with Bhutan, Madagascar, and Tonga, to implement the new Global Methodology for Infrastructure Resilience Review. Developed by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) the methodology helps countries to identify and prioritise the strategies that will build their infrastructure resilience through a five-step approach.

Within the disaster risk community, Chile stands out for its proactive approach to disaster risk. While saving lives is the top priority, the motivations are also economic. Between 2000 and 2019, damage to infrastructure accounted for 53 percent of all economic losses from disasters in the Latin American and Caribbean region. By enhancing its infrastructure resilience, Chile also protects its economy.

Chile had already begun its search for new solutions to its disaster risk by the time Chile engaged with UNDRR and CDRI. In 2021, Chile replaced its National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI) with SENAPRED, a new National Disaster Prevention and Response Agency, shifting the emphasis from recovery and reconstruction to disaster prevention, as per UNDRR. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)