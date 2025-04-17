VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: Lagnam Spintex Limited, a leading manufacturer of high quality cotton yarn in India, has announced its financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on March 31, 2025. The company achieved significant revenue growth, driven by its strategic expansion efforts and diversification into new product segments. Notably, Lagnam Commissioned its Rs. 218 cr. Capital expenditure expansion project ahead of the planned schedule, completing it on 31st January 2024, as against the targeted date of 1st April 2024. The new production unit, now operating at full capacity, has provided the company with a competitive cost advantage and a notable boost in revenue, as reflected in the latest results.

For Q4FY25, the company's total revenue rose to Rs162.86 crore, up from Rs149.65 crore in Q4FY24. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter increased by an impressive 22%, reaching Rs8.54 crore compared to Rs7.3 crore in the same period last year.

Commenting on the company's performance, Anand Mangal, Promoter and Managing Director of Lagnam Spintex said, " We are pleased to share the growth reflected in our latest financial results. The successful and ahead-of-schedule commissioning of our Rs218 crore expansion project has been pivotal in driving this performance and scale up production to meet increasing demand. Our foray into new markets, have opened up exciting opportunities and further diversified our revenue streams.

He explained that persistent global uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions, global slowdown caused by ongoing wars, and high inflation rates resulted in lower margins during the year. Therefore, the growth in PAT was not as expected.

Describing the expansion, he commented that, the exceptional acceptance of our products by customers, driven by our unwavering commitment to quality, reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the global cotton yarn industry. As we continue to expand and innovate, we are confident in sustaining this growth trajectory while delivering value to our stakeholders.

