Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Manipur Legislature Party leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state, with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administering the oath of office during a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Imphal.

Senior legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho also took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur, joining the new state cabinet following the formal withdrawal of President's Rule. BJP workers gathered at the party headquarters in Imphal to celebrate the appointment of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the BJP legislative party and the next Chief Minister of Manipur.

Also Read | Solar Storm 2026: Strong Radio Blackouts Likely in India After Sun's 'Active Region 14366' Unleashes Powerful X8.1 Solar Flare; Know When the Storm Will Hit Earth.

President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Loteeka Leima, said, "This is a very happy and important day for us... There is an atmosphere of great joy at the party. We have a lot of work to do. We need to bring peace to Manipur and work for development and peace in every corner of the state. Previously, when there was President's Rule, they were also doing good work... The democratic process, where the people of Manipur voted for the government they wanted, was temporarily halted due to problems in our state, considering the law and order situation. But now we are very happy that our government is back..."

Vice President of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Khawungsing Shimray, said, "... We are in fact thankful to the Centre for the initiative that the Centre has given to the Manipur people, especially to the MLAs... We are extremely happy... We hope that in the days to come, no matter what the circumstances may bring, we look forward to the Centre and the state working together to bring peace to our land..."

Also Read | New Dinosaur Fossils Could Provide Evolutionary Clues: Study.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its legislative party leader at a meeting of the Manipur Legislative Party at the party's headquarters in Delhi. The decision followed a meeting in the national capital this evening, days ahead of the end of the President's rule in the northeastern state.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 last year and was later extended by Parliament in August last year for another six months.

In December, the Union Home Ministry granted another extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur, instructing it to submit its report "as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026." The commission is tasked with probing the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, examining its causes as well as the authorities' response. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)