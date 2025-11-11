New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The larger corporations are emerging as frontrunners in scaling artificial intelligence (AI) beyond the pilot phase, according to a recent survey report by McKinsey & Company.

The report found that while nearly nine out of ten companies are now using AI in at least one business function, most remain in the pilot or experimentation phase, with only about a third having scaled their AI programs across the enterprise.

Also Read | Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Accuse PM Narendra Modi of Politicising Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral AI-Generated Video.

It stated, "only one-third of all respondents say they are scaling their AI programs across their organisations, larger companies are more likely to have reached the scaling phase."

The survey data revealed that only 5 per cent of smaller firms with annual revenues below USD 100 million have fully adopted AI, compared to 10 per cent among companies generating over USD 5 billion.

Also Read | BWF Japan Masters 2025: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye Loses in Qualifiers, Focus Shifts to Men's Singles Main Draw.

Similarly, 39 per cent of the largest firms reported being in the scaling phase, far higher than the 25 per cent seen among smaller companies.

Conversely, smaller firms are more likely to still be in the experimentation phase, with 39 per cent of companies with a revenue of less than USD 100 million testing AI applications, compared to only 17 per cent among the largest corporations.

The report analysis highlights that as organisations grow in scale, they demonstrate greater capacity and infrastructure to integrate AI into core business functions--moving from experimentation to widespread deployment.

This trend signals that larger enterprises are not only investing more in AI but are also realising tangible operational advantages from scaling it across their value chains.

The report further noted that, throughout eight years of AI research, IT, marketing, and sales have consistently been the leading business functions to adopt AI. However, in the latest findings, knowledge management has emerged as another key area witnessing significant AI deployment.

It also mentioned that AI is increasingly being used in marketing strategy development, idea generation, and the presentation of insights, as well as in contact centre and customer service automation.

These findings indicate a broader and deeper integration of AI across business functions, as organisations, especially larger ones, shift from isolated use cases to enterprise-wide transformation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)