Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: The Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune, one of India's leading AACSB-re-accredited management institutes, announces that applications for its MBA programmes (Batch 2026-28) are closing soon.

Aspirants can register for SCMHRD MBA programmes via SNAP Test 2025 at www.snaptest.org until 20 November 2025, and complete their SCMHRD institute registration by 5 December 2025 to be eligible for admission.

With a legacy of over three decades, SCMHRD continues to stand among India's most respected B-schools, offering future leaders a globally recognised management education grounded in academic excellence, innovation, and industry relevance.

Programmes Offered

Through the SNAP test, aspirants can apply to three flagship full-time residential MBA programmes:

* MBA : Specialisations in Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, and Operations.

* MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management (IDM)

* MBA in Business Analytics (BA)

Each programme is meticulously designed to combine rigorous academics with hands-on experience through live projects, global immersion, CSR initiatives, and industry mentorship.

Admission & Exam Process - At a Glance

* Step 1 - Register for SNAP 2025 at www.snaptest.org by 20 November 2025 (Thursday).

* Step 2 - Candidates must separately complete the SCMHRD registration and programme fee payment by 5 December 2025 (Friday) to be considered for SCMHRD's MBA programmes.

* Step 3 - Appear for the Computer-Based SNAP Test on any of the three dates - December 6, 14, or 20, 2025.

* Step 4 - SNAP results will be declared on 9 January 2026 (Friday).

* Step 5 - Post-results, shortlisted candidates will proceed to further selection rounds as per institute guidelines which includes Group Exercise and a Personal Interview.

Placements & Rankings

SCMHRD continues its record of stellar placements, with the Batch of 2023-25 achieving a highest CTC of ₹35.50 LPA, average CTC of ₹22.16 LPA, and median CTC of ₹21.63 LPA. Over 110 recruiters from consulting, BFSI, FMCG, IT, and analytics sectors participated, including Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, Accenture, Amazon, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Tata Power.

The institute stands among the world's leading B-schools, ranked 76th globally and 8th in India in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2024, and featured in the LinkedIn Top 100 Global MBA 2024. It also holds the 16th rank in India and 2nd in Pune as per Fortune India 2024, and was recognized as the No.1 institute for Placements, Industry Interface & Social Responsibility by GHRDC-CSR 2024.

Speaking on the admissions, Dr. Netra Neelam, Director, SCMHRD, said, "At SCMHRD, we take pride in nurturing leaders who not only excel in business but also bring purpose and innovation to every sector they touch. With our global recognition, rigorous curriculum, and strong industry partnerships, we remain committed to empowering the next generation of professionals to shape impactful careers through a transformative MBA journey."

About SCMHRD

Established in 1993, the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune, is part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). It offers specialised programmes in MBA, MBA (Infrastructure Development & Management), MBA (Business Analytics), and MBA Executive. Accredited by AACSB and recently re-accredited for six years, SCMHRD stands among the top global B-schools recognised for its academic excellence, research culture, and leadership development.

For more information, visit https://scmhrd.edu.

