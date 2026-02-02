Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): As winter blankets the region, the hidden gem of Ladha Dhar in the Chenani area of Udhampur has emerged as a top-tier destination for nature lovers seeking "pure white gold" far from the crowded tourist hubs. Visitors are increasingly drawn to this unexplored spot, where the lack of heavy footfall has preserved the snow in its most pristine, pollution-free form, offering a stark contrast to the commercialised slopes of more famous hill stations.

Travellers who traditionally visit Srinagar or Patnitop are now urging others to experience the unparalleled beauty of Ladha Dhar, describing the scenery as a breathtaking natural masterpiece.

Also Read | Olypub Restaurant Beef Controversy: Waiter Arrested After YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty Alleges He Was Served Beef Instead of Mutton at Kolkata Restaurant.

One of the tourists, Shreya Sharma, shared her experience with ANI, saying," I belong to the district of Udhampur. Today, I visited the Ladha Dhar district in Udhampur. Very beautiful place, in my opinion, so I am enjoying it a lot. First, I was very excited to come here because tourists are also visiting, and I would like to thank the Government of India for constructing this PMGC road. Because of which we can come here today. Earlier, there was no road here. It was critical to come here. We can now enjoy the entire snow and ice rink. I am so happy that I came here. I would like to thank the people who are looking after me. I would like to tell them to come here and enjoy these beautiful snow-capped mountains. The beauty here is exceptional. I enjoyed coming here a lot coming here alott with my parents. There was a lot of snow here, and it was clean, too. That is the point. I also tell other tourists to come here." Another tourist, Riya Sharma, said, "I belong to the district of Dumpur. Today I visited Ladda Dhar to see its beauty. Tourists visit here, and we came today as well, on Sunday. We thought we were free today, so we came on Sunday. This is our small Kashmir. Everyone goes to Patri Top, Sanasa, and Natha Top, but here you can see a lot of people. The snow is white and fresh. You can see snow-covered mountains. I would like to encourage all tourists to visit here. It will be more fun and fresh."

This surge in accessibility is credited to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), which recently completed a critical road project connecting the area; what was once a difficult trek is now an easy drive, allowing families and tourists to reach the heights of Dhar Ladha comfortably and enjoy the fresh, untouched snowfall in the heart of the Jammu division. (ANI)

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Open for 28,740 Vacancies, Know How To Apply Online on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)