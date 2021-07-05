New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Covid-19 pandemic has rendered the entire world helpless and inefficient. Activity in all sectors has dropped drastically with no immediate promise of a rise in the near future.

The education system has been adversely affected. Important examinations like NTA JEE Mains and NEET have had to be put off. It has been nothing short of a nightmare and if you are preparing for your NTA JEE Mains 2021 or NEET 2021 and find yourself lost and helpless, here are a few updates on that front.

As per the latest reports, NTA JEE Mains 2021 examination, which was originally supposed to be held in May and June might have been postponed to the months of July and August. As for the NEET 2021 examination, since the examination forms (that were originally supposed to be released in May) haven't been released yet, there is a possibility that the NEET 2021 examination will be conducted sometime in September.

How to Prepare: For NTA JEE Mains 2021 Exams

Granted that the time available for studying is a little in your favour, that doesn't mean that the NTA JEE Mains paper will be any forgiving or less intimidating. It is in your best interest to prepare for it the right way and ensure that you put these extra few months of time to good use.

The ideal thing to do would be to get your hands on some really good study materials and tools so that you can hone your skills and improve your knowledge, all at the same time. A great book would be Oswaal Books' JEE (Main) Mock Test Sample Papers 2021 book.

The fact of the matter is that without real-time experience of solving question papers, it is nearly impossible to ace an examination of such calibre. The question paper is going to be very demanding and critical and you will not have anywhere nearly enough time to think each and every question through. Your best bet is to get enough practice done so that you can ace it without even thinking about it.

Oswaal JEE (Main) Mock Test Sample Papers 2021 contains 15 unique and extremely well-drafted Mock Test papers that cater to difficult questions, complex topics, critical analysis and so much more. They have been drafted by reputed and well-admired academic stalwart, after thorough research and careful consideration. Furthermore, the book contains the JEE Mains papers of the years 2019 and 2020, Mind Maps for Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics (so that you can literally visualize the entire syllabus), Oswaal Mnemonics (that helps augment the memory and boosts your confidence) and plenty of other 'bonus' content.

Here's the recommended link for JEE MAIN 2021 Mock Test Sample Papers 2021: https://bit.ly/3yoOKSt

How to Prepare: For NEET 2021-07-05

When it comes to competitive examinations, there are rarely any that can be deemed as competitive and challenging as NEET examinations. They require a thorough understanding of each and every topic, crystal clear concepts, hours of practice and if you want to do really well, then additional information to incorporate in your answers.

To prepare for an examination like this, the key is to practice like there is no tomorrow. Thanks to Oswaal NEET UG Mock Test Papers 2021 that contains 15 extremely exam-oriented yet student-friendly sample or mock test papers, students now stand a good chance of acing NEET examinations without burning the midnight oil.

Plan your schedule out and ensure you solve at least one or two of the mock test papers each day to stay on top of your preparation status. Not to mention, these papers are set by highly reputed and experienced teachers and professors so you will definitely find some really critical questions, learning to answer which, can earn you some real brownie points (marks).

Here's the recommended link for NEET UG Mock Test Sample Papers 2021: https://bit.ly/3jRb6rw

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)