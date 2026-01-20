Israeli protesters hold flags as they demonstrate outside the UNRWA office in Jerusalem (File Photo/Reuters)

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 20 (ANI/TPS): This morning (Tuesday), Israeli security forces arrived to evacuate and destroy the UNRWA (UN Relief Works Agency) headquarters on Ammunition Hill in northern Jerusalem. This is the central headquarters from which all of the organisation's activities in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem are managed, and within which UNRWA's main logistical infrastructure is concentrated.

Since the beginning of the war, UNRWA's ties with the terrorist organisation Hamas have been exposed, and it was discovered that some UNRWA operatives even took part in the October 7 massacre. In addition, numerous tunnels and terrorist infrastructures were found under buildings belonging to UNRWA in the Gaza Strip.

The measures against UNRWA began in late 2024 with Israel's decision to outlaw all of the organisation's activities within the country's borders.

In December 2025, the Knesset voted to disconnect UNRWA facilities from water and electricity.

Less than two weeks ago, Israeli forces arrived to evacuate the UNRWA facility in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City. (ANI/TPS)

