Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 20 (ANI): In a court in the port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh, the trial has begun through the framing of charges against Chinmoy Kumar Das, the spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote, along with 49 others in the murder case of lawyer Saiful Islam.

On Monday, at the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal, Judge Zahidul Haque ordered the commencement of the trial at the conclusion of the hearing.

Chinmoy Das's lawyer, Aburbo Kumar Bhattacharya, informed ANI on Tuesday that the trial has begun. The trial of Chinmoy Kumar Das has started in the speedy trial court, and witness testimony will be recorded on the upcoming February 2.

Chinmoy's lawyer has certainly claimed his innocence and filed a petition to acquit him of the charges. The prosecution, however, raised objections. After hearing both sides, charges were formally framed against all 39 accused. When presented in court, Chinmoy Das stated that he is innocent and has no involvement whatsoever in the incident, arguing that the charge sheet is flawed.

Last year, on July 1, the investigating officer submitted a charge sheet in the Chattogram court, naming Chinmoy Das, the spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote, along with 38 others as accused. After the plaintiff raised objections, on August 25, that same year, the court accepted the charge sheet against Sukanta Dutta and 39 other accused in total. Last month, the case was prepared for trial and transferred from the magistrate's court to the speedy trial tribunal.

The incident dates back to November 26, 2024, when lawyer Saiful was beaten and hacked to death in a clash over Chinmoy Das's bail. Following this murder, Saiful's father, Jamal Uddin, filed a murder case naming 31 people.

On May 6, 2025, Bangladesh Chamber Court ordered a stay on the bail granted to Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, lawyers said.

"We told the Chamber court that if Chinmoy Krishna Das is released on bail, the investigation of the case will be hampered. There is a possibility that he will flee. The court has ordered to stay the bail," Aneek R Haque, Additional Attorney General, told ANI after hearing.

Das's lawyer said he would file a regular appeal against this stay order. (ANI)

