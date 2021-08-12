Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hiranandani Group is elated to announce the much-awaited launch of 'Highland Tower' in the Rockridge Sector at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. It comprises well-appointed 3 BHK "Wellness Homes" with much-demanded balcony deck post-covid sentiments.

The true essence of an efficient, wellness, and community quotient extends beyond just the luxe space in an apartment. The complete well-being of an individual comes at the centre of significance in these unprecedented pandemic times. With such a goal in mind, Hiranandani Group unveiled its much-awaited efficient 3BHK home project to offer customer delight at its Powai township.

The well-designed 3 BHK home starts at a never before price of Rs.3.32 Cr with a limited period offer for the early movers with a "zero stamp duty" scheme. This exclusive deal-breaker is an attractive offer for the discerning affluent home buyers who have always aimed to own dream home at the Hiranandani Gardens, the most sought-after address in Mumbai.

Global covid-19 pandemic acted as a demand catalyst for the consumers now inclined towards believing in the concept of wellbeing, community, and sustainable lifestyle than ever before. The concept of "Wellness Homes" incorporates lifestyle-oriented ecosystems in a preferred segment of efficient homes. Also, community living space has gained immense consideration during the isolating global pandemic times, which have underpinned the value of like-minded neighbourhood.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and MD, Hiranandani Group believes in the yearning of an upgraded lifestyle in the post-pandemic world. He opines, "The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the way of living, leading towards a new norm of lifestyle. Hence, it is the right time to upgrade homes on the backdrop of conducive market dynamics like low home loan interest rates, deal sweeteners, flexible payment schemes, and festive sentiments. The shift in customer behaviour and preferences in pandemic times have shown inclination towards an integrated holistic living at a one-stop destination that offers emotional 'stability and security'."

'Highland 3BHK Homes' are aesthetically designed to cater to the needs of leisure, recreation, and celebratory sentiments. Re-discover an elegant lifestyle with a palette of lush green and open spaces, a neighbourhood of fine living choices, a location of great connectivity, and finally, an identity that epitomizes the signature hallmark of Hiranandani. This project caters to demands of new-age social perks and customer palette by offering the extensive spread of amenities as follows:

* Wellness: Meditation Park, Sculpture and Wi-Fi Garden, Courtyard, Reflexology area, Palm Meadows, Green Lawn, etc.

* Community Building: Amphitheatre, Performance Square, etc.

* Sports and Fitness: Jogging/Cycling Track, Walking Promenade, Swimming Pool, Cricket Pitch, Multipurpose Court, Clubhouse with Gymnasium etc.

* Kid's zone: Adventure wall play, Interactive wave bridge, Play yard, etc.

Modern customers seeking well-composed community homes at 'Highland' will now be able to enjoy open living, Flexi apartment layouts, safety features and a wellness paradise. The added benefit of living in the finest Hiranandani township augments the social fabric of our valued customers with education, healthcare, high street retail, and entertainment features to enrich their "Quality of life".

Highland project enjoys the well-established connectivity with both eastern as well as the western express highway, along with railways stations and proximity to the airport will make connectivity seamless. Also, the upcoming project like the Metro - 6 will completely transform the accessibility and infrastructure propensity of the township in the near future.

Visit the wellness homes to grab the best festive deal at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

For more details, visit: www.hiranandani.com

