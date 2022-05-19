New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/ATK): During one of the most daunting times for crypto, it is fundamental for investors to be aware of the best way to diversify and expand their portfolios. Through the use of launchpad technology, people can create new tokens and projects, while having the opportunity to raise their liquidity.

Their purpose is primarily to raise capital for upcoming projects and maintain the validity of the cryptocurrencies before their official entry into the market.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Attends Phone Call in Bayern Munich Dressing Room, Mentions FC Barcelona in Front of Teammates: Report.

Additionally, launchpads aim to build a community by giving users the option to participate in crowdfunding their associated tokens. It is worth exploring launchpads that have high potentials, such as BoostX, Gnosis (GNO) and Immutable (IMX) - as they could be the primary factor for you discovering the most prosperous crypto tokens.

Affordable investments that BoostX provides

Also Read | Moto G71s 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

BoostXmarkets itself as a launchpad technology which allows investors to place their money into a variety of cryptocurrencies. BoostX makes its aim clear - to boost blockchain projects into the digital realm, or as they call it, the 'stratosphere'. Furthermore, they present their distinct features on their website, which include dynamic dashboards, high-quality projects, curated tokens, and unique presales.

They have what is known as multi-chain compatibility - an element that permits launchpad technology to be supported by numerous cryptocurrencies. There are a variety of new crypto tokens that are featured on BoostX such as Pac-man Frog (PAC), FIREPIN Token (FRPN), Seesaw Protocol and Parody Coin (PARO). It also identifies the importance of pre-sales by allowing participants to buy anticipated cryptocurrencies during their presale phase - meaning that you could obtain a token at their lowest price.

Why you should feel safe using Gnosis (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) is another launchpad technology that has a solid ethos of building new market mechanisms for decentralised finances. They have three product lines which permit users to securely maintain, construct and exchange digital assets on the Ethereum blockchain.

Furthermore, Gnosis has a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) called 'GnosisDAO', which is a group that utilises Gnosis products to guide the decisions made on support, progression and governance of its token ecosystem.

The DAO also constructs multi-signature wallets - providing an outlet where more than one person can be involved when conducting transaction confirmations.

The launchpad came into inception in 2017, and ever since, it has been conducting thorough research on decentralised trading protocols, whilst finding new ways to develop them. Due to its high level of security, you can have a good amount of trust in using Gnosis.

How Immutable X (IMX) gives you an instant trading experience

Immutable X (IMX) ranks itself as the first layer two scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the Ethereum blockchain network. They eradicate the problematic factors that Ethereum has such as slow transactions, illiquidity and low scalability by providing instant trading and zero gas fees.

Furthermore, IMX allows users to exchange carbon-neutral NFTs in an open decentralised ecosystem without compromising asset security. Immutable X significantly benefits by being the first layer of two solutions that centres specifically around NFTs and is at the focal point of progressing the Ethereum ecosystem.

On their website, they have a quote from Vitalik Buterin, who expresses his optimism in the progression of the Ethereum ecosystem, stating that it is "likely to be all-in on roll-ups as a scaling strategy for the near and mid-term future".

Thus, you may want to consider using Immutable X if you are interested in having access to multiple cryptocurrencies and want to obtain NFTs.

More information on BoostX:

Website: https://www.boostx.finance/

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)