Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: Landmark Group is delighted to share that Effective 1st October 2025, Shital Mehta, Managing Director - Lifestyle International Private Limited (LIPL) has taken on an expanded mandate, leading a broader portfolio of businesses along with Group Functions at LIPL. Over the past 8 years, Shital has steered the growth of Max and Easybuy. Under his leadership, both businesses have undergone major transformation and are very well positioned for accelerated growth.

Consequent to this change, Landmark Group is excited to announce that Sumit Chandna has been appointed Chief Executive Officer - Max, effective 1st October 2025. Over the past three years, as Deputy CEO of Max, Sumit has played a pivotal role in driving Max's transformation, strengthening operational excellence, and enhancing its position as one of India's leading fashion brands. Landmark Group is confident that under his leadership, Max will continue to expand its footprint, deepen customer connect, and scale new heights in the Indian value fashion market.

Commenting on these changes

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman, Lifestyle International Private Limited

"This is a proud moment for us and a testament to nurturing talent from within. Shital and Sumit have worked as a great team. They will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping our transformation journey. These changes reflect our confidence in the leadership team and commitment to building a strong foundation for the future."

Shital Mehta, Managing Director - Lifestyle International Private Limited

"I am truly humbled to take on this expanded role. It is an exciting opportunity to build on our strong foundation, nurture talent, and take LIPL into its next phase of growth. I am very happy to see Sumit taking on the leadership role in Max and I am confident that under his leadership, Max will continue to innovate, grow, and strengthen its connection with customers across India."

Sumit Chandna, CEO, Max Fashion India

"I am truly honoured to take on the role of CEO at Max. Over the past few years, our team has worked tirelessly to transform the brand, and I look forward to continuing this journey of growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers across India."

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, with a single store, the Landmark Group has grown into one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail, hospitality and leisure organisations in the Middle East, North Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. Built on a bedrock of 21 established homegrown brands and many franchise and JV brands, the Group operates an extensive network of more than 2,200 stores and outlets, encompassing a vast 30 million square feet of retail space. Today the Landmark Group is one of GCC's largest omnichannel retailers and India's top home and fashion retailer.

https://www.landmarkgroup.com/int/en/home

