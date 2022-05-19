New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): CanAm Enterprises is pleased to announce the appointment of Goldi Chawla to head up its coverage of the India and Middle East markets. CanAm Enterprises is a leading full-service financial firm specializing in U.S. immigration-linked investment funds.

"Since entering India and the Middle East markets in 2017, CanAm has been trusted by 600 clients from both regions," said Tom Rosenfeld, President, and CEO of CanAm Enterprises. "Now we are entering a new era of EB-5 with the US Congress approving new integrity measures that provide greater stability to the EB-5 program. It is a great time to onboard Mr. Chawla, who brings a wealth of knowledge in finance and EB-5, to spearhead CanAm's operations and development on the ground in India," added Rosenfeld.

As the Head of India and the Middle East at CanAm Enterprises, Chawla's main responsibilities are to develop and execute critical business development initiatives, establish and foster strategic partnerships, and nurture customer relationships on behalf of CanAm.

Before joining CanAm, Chawla worked as a senior finance executive with over 20 years of experience in the banking and EB-5 sectors. In particular, he specialized in managing and servicing Ultra High Net Worth (UHNWI) clients with a net worth greater than USD 10 million. During that tenure, Chawla served as a Vice President at Deutsche Bank in the Private Wealth Management division managing promoter and family office clients. He was actively involved in collateralizing credit solutions for the promoters' working capital and offshore funding requirements, initiating IPO financing, and enabling arbitrage opportunities for UHNWI clients on debt and equity.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be part of CanAm Enterprises, which in my view has the best repayment and visa approval track record in the EB-5 industry," said Chawla. "I look forward to contributing my experience to the team, collaborating with our partners, and servicing our clients in India and the Middle East."

With 35 years of experience sourcing, underwriting, and promoting immigration-linked investments in the United States and Canada, CanAm has a long and established track record and a reputation of credibility and trust. CanAm has financed more than 60 projects and raised more than USD 3 billion of EB-5 capital. To date, more than USD 2 billion of EB-5 capital from more than 4,000 investor-families has been repaid by CanAm-sponsored Regional Center Partnerships. CanAm exclusively operates seven USCIS-designated regional centers that are located in the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the metropolitan regions of New York and New Jersey, and the states of California, Hawaii, Florida, and Texas.

