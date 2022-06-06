New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI/PNN): Maxperience, a leading experiential marketing agency specializing in experiential motoring space, has revolutionized the auto marketing segment using technology.

The company provides holistic solutions that include ATL, BTL & Digital, specially designed for automobile brands.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Railway TC Rapes 32-Year-Old Woman Passenger in Sagar; Arrested.

Over the years, Maxperience has marked its name among some of the most trustworthy and client-orientated marketing agencies providing services with a passion for great adventures and a vision for implementing out of the box, fresh ideas, setting them apart from the competition.

One of their recent marketing activation ideas for their client Hero MotoCorp involved the use of motorsport and technology in an exciting form. A problem statement was presented for Hero Xtreme 160R, which involved building a solution around its USP, being the fastest in its segment, i.e. '0-60km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Polish Star Reportedly Refuses To Participate in Bayern Munich's Pre-Season.

Maxperience came up with the solution - of using the spirit of drag racing to highlight the above mentioned USP and proposed an experiential event series around the same, which was later named XDrags by HMCL.

XDrags is an engagement event where customers get to understand the product better by getting an on-hand experience in a live drag racing environment, which uses high-end technology to replicate international drag racing features like Christmas Tree Lights & use of Laser beam based timing technology to execute the event. The technology also involves the real-time broadcast of all the laser-generated timings over screens & the web.

"The Christmas tree lights & laser beams are linked to a proprietary mobile app through sensors that allow the team to automate the complete process, which is ready to be broadcasted to the big LED screens and on the internet in real-time", stated Maxperience.

"From the beginning, we have always aimed at creating out of the box unforgettable marketing experiences. Innovative & interesting campaigns have helped us stay true to our vision of using technology to drive results for our clients", says Arvind Balan, Co-Founder of Maxperience.

Founded by two enthusiasts, Arvind Balan and Arpit Gupta, the company began as a small venture with a vision to provide automobile brands with a unique and extraordinary marketing experience. Maxperience also owns two of the most successful Intellectual Properties (IP) named The Ultimate Desert Challenge and The Rally Car Design Challenge.

Currently executing events across India, Maxperience gets its appreciable retention of success rate thanks to its dedicated & equally passionate team, acting as the company's backbone. So far, the organization has successfully curated some fine experiences for their clients with more than 172 events and activations, apart from delivering more than 100 films.

Guided by the company's vision and mission, their ideas for branding and marketing may sound different from the rest working in their segment; they have successfully implemented these strategies and proved the potential they embody.

Some of their major clients include Hero MotoCorp, MG Motors, Royal Enfield, Isuzu Motors India, Polaris India, Indian Motorcycles, Euler Motors - EV and many more well-known names in the automobile industry in India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)