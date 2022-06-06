Robert Lewandowski has reportedly made it clear that he would not do his pre-season with Bayern Munich. The Polish striker has earlier decided against renewing his contract at the Allianz Arena and has been heavily linked to a move to Barcelona this summer. However, the German giants remain adamant that they would have the player see out his contract at the club, which runs till next season. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Polish Striker Calls an End to Time at Bayern Munich Amid Barcelona Links

According to Sport1, the talismanic striker is not keen on taking part in Bayern Munich's pre-season matches. the Bavarians would be in the USA from July 18 to 24 after which they would play the Supercup vs. RB Leipzig and then a first-round DFB Pokal match against Viktoria Cologne.

This is positive news for Barcelona, who are keen on signing the striker ahead of the new season. The addition of someone of Lewandowski's caliber would greatly bolster their attack as they aim to challenge for major honours next year.

