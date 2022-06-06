Bhopal, June 6: Madhya Pradesh GRP arrested a railway ticket collector (TC) for raping a 32-year-old woman passenger in Sagar district.

Police said that he raped the woman passenger when he found her travelling without a ticket in the general coach of the train.

Police said that he raped the woman passenger when he found her travelling without a ticket in the general coach of the train.

The incident happened on Saturday night, reported Times of India. Survivor reached Sagar's Cantt police station with her husband on Sunday and lodged a complaint against the TC. After registering her complaint, police arrested the accused and handed him over to GRP.

According to the police, the woman and her husband had left Guna for Sagar on Saturday to meet in-laws in Makronia. They reached Guna station at 4.30pm where husband asked her to board Bhagalpur Express and went to buy tickets.

Train departed before his arrival. The woman reached Sagar at 8.15pm.

TC Rajulal Meena, who was on duty on platform number-1, asked her to produce a ticket. She tried to convince him that tickets were with her husband who left behind at Guna station due to early departure of the train.

TC refused to give up and said that action will be taken. He asked her to accompany her to his senior’s office while threatening her with an FIR.

She got scared and followed TC’s instructions. He took her to the railway quarters and raped her. She was allowed to go at 9.30pm, said sources.

The victim, on reaching home, complained to her husband about the rape. Next day they reported the matter. Police arrested the accused, referred the case to GRP. They produced him before a local court. He was sent to jail under judicial custody.

