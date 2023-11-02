SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 2: Nu Republic®, an Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its "wear-tech" - wireless audio, watches. earbuds and speakers, proudly announces its association with the dynamic power couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar.

In this ground-breaking collaboration, Farhan and Shibani will be the ambassadors of Nu Republic® - a brand that shares their unwavering commitment towards disruption and innovation

* The duo sizzle in the first TVC drop for Nu Republic® - a brand on a mission to transform wear-tech from being merely functional tools into a powerful form of self-expression, fashion and style.

"These tech products are worn by people & are born to be stylish & fashionable - not merely functional" This conviction is at the heart of Nu Republic® product development process & over the years the brand has garnered widespread acclaim for its funky products.

Farhan Akhtar, a versatile actor, director, and producer, and Shibani Akhtar, an accomplished model, singer, and television host, embody the ethos of Nu Republic & bring their individual expertise, effortless style to this collaboration.

Commenting on the association, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic®, expressed his excitement, stating, "Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar embody the ethos of Nu Republic® through their multifaceted accomplishments.

At Nu Republic® we are on a mission to challenge the monocolour world of wear-tech, challenge the status quo and establish wear-tech as a fashion accessory, a form of self-expression.

Farhan and Shibani are the OG trailblazers who have inspired us all. Farhan has consistently pushed boundaries and disrupted the Indian film industry with his exceptional talent and revolutionary approach to acting, singing and filmmaking. Shibani, on the other hand, has carved a niche for herself in the world of fashion, music, and entertainment, re-defining norms and inspiring individuals through her talent.

Their disruptive mindset, creative brilliance, and their dedication to making a difference, align perfectly with our brand's mission"

Nu Republic®, through its fashion first product design and development process , challenges the idea of electronic wear-tech as mere utilitarian gadgets. Through the fashion-first design philosophy, the brand has successfully redefined the playing field by making high-style attainable, and high-tech affordable.

Farhan and Shibani Akhtar, equally thrilled about the collaboration, shared their thoughts.

Farhan said, "I am delighted to be associated with Nu Republic®, a brand that shares my passion for music and innovation. Nu Republic's commitment to transforming wear-tech into a medium of self-expression aligns perfectly with my thoughts. I look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic® as it blends the boundaries of music, technology & fashion"

Shibani added, "Being a part of Nu Republic® is truly exciting. We look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic® and inspiring individuals to embrace technology as an extension of their individuality."

As brand ambassadors Farhan and Shibani Akhtar will actively participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives.

Nu Republic® is an Indian wear-tech brand. Our product portfolio comprises personal audio devices, true wireless earbuds, speakers, smartwatches, and charging solutions. We are on a mission to reimagine the drab world of electronics. A flag-bearer of innovation, we at Nu Republic® are committed to build products as a mode of self-expression - gadgets which accessorize our fans - the #citizensofnurepublic. Our products are expressive, innovative, beautifully crafted, and quite literally the funkiest in their category. We're busy planting Nu Republic's flag at the crossroads of music, fashion & wearable-tech to emerge as a go-to brand for the next-gen.

Nu Republic® is promoted by NuWorld Retail Private Limited - privately held company based in Gurgaon, Haryana. Our products are available through a variety of distribution channels across India.

The company's website can be found at www.nurepublic.co

