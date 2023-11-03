PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3: Lee Pharma, a Hyderabad based Pharmaceutical Company, has received a Marketing Authorization for Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets to market in United Arab Emirates region.

Also Read | Bihar Train Fire: Narrow Escape for Passengers of Puri-Jaynagar Weekly Express As Blaze Erupts in Overhead Wire at Kotarwa Forest (Watch Video).

This will be a milestone in the history of the company. Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets is the first product in the nutraceutical segment from India to get approved in UAE.

Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets are already well accepted in India, being used in the prevention therapy of knee Surgery and giving excellent relief for the patients who are suffering with painful and Progressive Arthritis, says Company Director, Alla Leela Rani.

Also Read | Starlink Internet Service No Longer Losing Money, Achieves Breakeven Cash Flow: Elon Musk.

Further this product is under registration in all Middle East, East Asian Countries and scheduled to file the Dossier in US in 3rd Qtr. 2024 for marketing Authorization says Company Director.

Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets contains collagen type II, natural egg shell membrane, Boswellia and curcumin with vitamin D3 which mainly acts on joint and connective tissue disorders to increase cartilage in joints. A Novel Composition of Bio Nutraceuticals with potent Phyto Nutrients to prevent joint and connective tissue disorders.

We have observed that administration of Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets in arthritis patients for 2 to 3 tablets a day is getting fast relief within 3 weeks from the pains. This improves lubrication, mobility and flexibility in joints. Which may help to avoid surgeries.

Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets are available on all online stores like Amazon, website: www.leehealthdomain.com and all the leading pharmacies in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)