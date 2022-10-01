One of the most awaited Hindu festivals, Navratri, marks the victory of good over evil.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI/PNN): The celebration of Navratri is incomplete without music and especially 'Garba'. Fans had been waiting for the song ever since the news emerged that Bollywood great singer Amit Mishra had teamed with Leo Global Music for Garba Song.

With captivating posters and an absolutely enthralling teaser, Leo Global Music today launched their maiden music video, Ambe Maa, which features everybody's favourite Krish Pathak, Esmeralda Laurent and Alisha Bose.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

The brand new song "Ambe Maa". Sung by our much-adored singer Amit Mishra, this song is the perfect amalgamation of devotion and entertainment. This song is a perfect fit for your Navratri, Dandiya, and Garba session. We can say it has exceeded all our expectations and stands out from all the Garba songs that we have seen over the years.

Mounted on a lavish scale, Ambe Maa is a never-seen-before traditional song. The actors look drop-dead gorgeous as they groove to the foot-tapping beats of the song. Dozens of dancers, splashing colours, and a magnificent set make it look even more pleasing to the eyes. Needless to say, it is the song we all needed this festive season.

Also Read | Tesla Now Has 160,000 Customers Running FSD Beta Software, Says Elon Musk.

Produced by Nailesh Gada and Praful Pasad. The song was composed by Shreyas Dharmadhikari, with lyrics penned down by noted lyricist Saaveri Verma. Yash Santosh Mohite directed the song.

Ambe Maa is out now and is streaming on all leading platforms. Amidst the eye-catching sight, the song captures the essence of Garba beautifully. The song has a very upbeat style and is surely set to make your feet tap like never before.

Video link: https://youtu.be/7YTFKWj_zEo

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)