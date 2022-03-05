New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is proud to receive the award, 'Best Memory Card Editor's Choice' - Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Memory Card GOLD Series in the 2021 Photography News magazine Awards.

Photography News magazine celebrates the world of photography by sharing industry news, photo tips and techniques, informative and extensive buyers guides, and product reviews monthly.

Each year, the Photography News staff and readers' poll their favorite photography technology ranging from cameras, lenses, and accessories leading to be one of the most anticipated award announcements in the photography industry.

With the growing popularity of 4K and 8K devices, the demand for high-performance memory solutions continues to rise. Designed to leverage the capabilities of next-generation cinema cameras and high-resolution DSLRs, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Card Gold Series allows you to captures extended lengths of RAW 4K/8K video and features blazing speeds of up to 1750MB/s read1, and up to 1000MB/s write.

Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Memory Card GOLD Series also supports both PCI Express® Gen 3 and NVMe protocol while providing high-speed performance and durability. And when paired with the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Card Reader, you can supercharge your workflow from location to post-production with ease.

For added protection, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-B Card is as durable as it is fast. The card delivers the rugged durability you need to protect from shock and vibration so no matter your adventure, you have the peace of mind that you've got a card you can trust to capture breathtaking photos and videos.

"As a professional surf photographer capturing the largest waves in the world, I am constantly pushing myself, and my gear through the harshest of elements nature has to offer. I need reliable and trustworthy gear in my kit because in my profession there are no re-dos. That is why I trust my Lexar® Professional CFexpress Type-B GOLD Cards for all my photo and video needs so I can capture with confidence when in the waters," Zak Noyle, Lexar Elite Photographer.

1 Up to1750MB/s read transfer, write speeds lower. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual sustained speed may vary depending on host device.

Product Information

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been a trusted leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB flash drives, card readers, solid-state drives and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail and e-tail stores.

For more information or support, please visit www.lexar.com.

